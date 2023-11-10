Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nightdive Studios has announced that Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion has been delayed slightly on Switch and is now scheduled to arrive on November 30th, 2023.

The team hasn't provided a specific reason behind the delay, but given that it's only a couple of weeks after the initial release date, we're honestly not too concerned.

Turok 3 follows in the footsteps of Turok and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil on Switch, providing enhanced visuals, gyro controls, and rumble features not found in the original N64 title. The original release arrived in 2000 to reasonably positive reception, though it was noted that it couldn't quite reach the heights of Rare's Perfect Dark.

Here's a reminder of the key features:

- A remastered version of the 2000 classic, available for the first time since its Nintendo 64 release

- Advanced rendering features, including anti-aliasing, bloom, ambient occlusion, dynamic shadows, and motion blur

- Remastered environment art, character models, and updated weapon models

- Optional Motion/Gyro controls for Nintendo Switch console and Gamepad rumble

Will you be grabbing Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion when it launches at the end of the month? Let us know with a comment.