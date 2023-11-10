Nightdive Studios has announced that Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion has been delayed slightly on Switch and is now scheduled to arrive on November 30th, 2023.
The team hasn't provided a specific reason behind the delay, but given that it's only a couple of weeks after the initial release date, we're honestly not too concerned.
Turok 3 follows in the footsteps of Turok and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil on Switch, providing enhanced visuals, gyro controls, and rumble features not found in the original N64 title. The original release arrived in 2000 to reasonably positive reception, though it was noted that it couldn't quite reach the heights of Rare's Perfect Dark.
Here's a reminder of the key features:
- A remastered version of the 2000 classic, available for the first time since its Nintendo 64 release
- Advanced rendering features, including anti-aliasing, bloom, ambient occlusion, dynamic shadows, and motion blur
- Remastered environment art, character models, and updated weapon models
- Optional Motion/Gyro controls for Nintendo Switch console and Gamepad rumble
NOOOOOO
honestly , not a bad wait at all. It hits me though because believe it or not this is one of my most anticipated games in 2023… lol
I think it was in my top 5? Mario RPG, EA Sports WRC, Mario Wonder, Metal Gear Solid Vol 1, and Turok 3. Can’t wait to play this!
Heck yeah! I rented this from Blockbuster a number of times, but don't remember beating it. I think I'll spend some time over the holidays and blast through the entrie trilogy
The sooner this is out, the sooner Rage Wars can be next.
This upsets me.
I am so ready for this. I have TUROK on cartridge (first Limited Run purchase), but would love them to release a Trilogy cartridge with all 3.
Glad that Turok is gettting the love he needs.
I thought I read there would be a physical at some point. I will want it to go with the first two, I never played this one.
Nice though the third Turok is my least favorite of the five Turok games, I'm glad we got the original trilogy all covered now.
