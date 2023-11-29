Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Do you need another JRPG in your life at the beginning of next year? Well NIS America is delivering one in the form of The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered, which is a rerelease of a 3DS cult classic. The unique turn-based RPG will launch on Switch (and other platforms) on 22nd March 2024 in both North America and Europe.

The 2015 3DS release was developed by Cattle Call, the developer behind Dungeon Encounters, and this remaster is being developed by FuRyu, who originally published the game in Japan.

If you've played a SaGa game before, then you may want to check this out, as there are unusual ways of levelling up characters and a hugely flexible "combat role" system. It's definitely one for those who like a lot of tinkering. Check out the trailer up top to see what you're getting into, then have a look at these lovely watercolour-esque screens.