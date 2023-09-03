Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Dungeon Encounters and Opoona developer Cattle Call's 3DS RPG The Legend of Legacy is getting an HD Remaster on Switch next year, publisher NIS America has announced.

The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered is a touched-up rerelease of the 2015 3DS title, and it's coming to Switch, PS4, PS5, and Steam in early 2024. Featuring lovely watercolour backgrounds and cute chibi-esque character models, the game was unique in that you could select from one of seven different characters and then gradually recruit the rest of the seven as you explore the island of Avalon.

Characters level up differently in The Legend of Legacy, too. Instead of gaining traditional levels, your characters must be in one of three stances — Attack, Guard, or Support — and you'll gain new skills depending on the stances and formations you use. it's definitely a meaty turn-based RPG for those who like mechanics, and the story largely takes a back seat, but we were rather fond of this back on the 3DS.