Dungeon Encounters and Opoona developer Cattle Call's 3DS RPG The Legend of Legacy is getting an HD Remaster on Switch next year, publisher NIS America has announced.

The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered is a touched-up rerelease of the 2015 3DS title, and it's coming to Switch, PS4, PS5, and Steam in early 2024. Featuring lovely watercolour backgrounds and cute chibi-esque character models, the game was unique in that you could select from one of seven different characters and then gradually recruit the rest of the seven as you explore the island of Avalon.

Characters level up differently in The Legend of Legacy, too. Instead of gaining traditional levels, your characters must be in one of three stances — Attack, Guard, or Support — and you'll gain new skills depending on the stances and formations you use. it's definitely a meaty turn-based RPG for those who like mechanics, and the story largely takes a back seat, but we were rather fond of this back on the 3DS.

Comparisons were made to the SaGa series back in the day, and there are a few veteran names attached to the title — such as SaGa designer Kyoji Koizumi, Final Fantasy VII Remake's lead composer Masashi Hamauzu, and Chrono Trigger and Chrono Cross writer Masato Kato.

Developer Cattle Call would eventually go on to develop The Alliance Alive, penned by Suikoden creator Yoshitaka Murayama, which also got an HD Remastered version on Switch in 2019, which was also published by NIS America.

The publisher has shared more details about the game below, as well as some screenshots of just how the remaster will shape up on modern consoles:

Key Details:
- Legendary Storytelling: Illustrator Tomomi Kobayashi, renowned composer Masashi Hamauzu, writer Masato Kato, game designer Kyoji Koizumi, and Masataka Matsuura all come together to create a one-of-a-kind adventure!
- Seven Heroic Journeys: Each character in The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered has their own motivation for exploring Avalon, as well as their own individual conclusion at the story's resolution. Play through as each character to see how their tales unfold!
- Combat Innovation: Battle enthusiasts can discover a new level of challenge during combat by using formations and stances to assign flexible combat roles instead of fixed classes!

The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered launches sometime in 2024. Are you excited to revist this RPG? Let us know in the comments.