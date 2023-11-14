Update [Tue 14th Nov, 2023 04:00 GMT]:

Original [Wed 27th Sep, 2023 05:45 BST]:

If you're looking to enhance your Switch Online experience, you might be interested in an N64 wireless controller. Nintendo has restocked supplies on the My Nintendo Store in both the US and Canada.

Keep in mind, that this is an exclusive offer to Switch Online members. If you are eligible to purchase it, it will set you back $49.99 USD / $64.99 CAD. There's a limit of four controllers per account. Each one includes rumble functionality and a rechargeable battery.

With this controller, you'll be able to play the entire N64 library. You can even use the controller with other games on the Switch.

