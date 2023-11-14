Update [Tue 14th Nov, 2023 04:00 GMT]:
Nintendo recently restocked the Nintendo 64 Switch Online controller in the US and Canada. Have you had any luck securing one? Tell us in the comments.
Original [Wed 27th Sep, 2023 05:45 BST]:
If you're looking to enhance your Switch Online experience, you might be interested in an N64 wireless controller. Nintendo has restocked supplies on the My Nintendo Store in both the US and Canada.
Keep in mind, that this is an exclusive offer to Switch Online members. If you are eligible to purchase it, it will set you back $49.99 USD / $64.99 CAD. There's a limit of four controllers per account. Each one includes rumble functionality and a rechargeable battery.
With this controller, you'll be able to play the entire N64 library. You can even use the controller with other games on the Switch.
Have you secured the N64 controller for Switch Online's retro service yet? Let us know in the comments.
Finally, I can play Banjo Kazooie the way it was meant to be played.
I bet they're doing this in the middle of the night on purpose. "We gave you 12 hours!"
I don't see where it was restocked in Mexico.
I'm convinced they only restock 5 at a time, just to amuse themselves as people flood the site desperately trying to claim them.
Feel a bit tempted but $50 kind of just seems like too much. Maybe if it were around $30.
Thanks for the heads up - I finally just successfully ordered one!
Can these controllers be repurposed outside of NSO in the future, or will they become plastic artifacts in a few short years?
Would they one day be usable with PC emulation?
@Blast16 they're just Bluetooth controllers so they can be used in different setups. There's even an iPhone support, should anyone ever want that.
@Blast16
I don’t think they will be obsolete in a few years, probably in a few decades. As a matter of fact, I’m worried about the limit on 4 controllers per account. What if all 4 breaks then will have to put up with using Switch controllers.
I think this might be the longest they've been available. I ordered mine about a week and a half ago. It's been great finally getting to experience (and in some cases re-experiance these classics they way they were meant to be played
I'm laughing at this post because the N64 controllers have been restocked in the US for several weeks. I picked one up, like, two months ago, and then they went out of stock again, and then they came back, like, two or three weeks ago and haven't been out of stock since then. I don't know where Nintendo Life got the idea that they were just now restocked.
@Everythingnotsaved @Don thanks for the replies! I may look into these next time they’re restocked 👍
The worst Controller ever made. Never have I used a Controller that is quite as uncomfortable as this one. The chances of me buying one of these is absolute zero.
@RubyCarbuncle
It’s actually a great controller if you happen to have three hands!
@Blast16 I'm guessing they will work for the next console as well.
Finally, I can play N64 games now without haveing to change the control layout and it was still akward after that using the C buttons.
@RubyCarbuncle Agreed. Terrible controller. One of the worst d-pads on a first-party Nintendo controller ever, terrible stick, alien design. Trash.
I don’t know if the controller got smaller or my hands got bigger 😅 but I can’t really use it. My left hand doesn’t fit when using the joystick. 🤷♂️ Still cool to have on the shelf.
I got one of these last time, so thanks for the updates here.
It's a weird beast, for sure, even if it sort of makes sense how they got there. But I do think some of the complaints have to be coming from people who played as kids with smaller hands - I can hold the whole thing easy, shame there's... basically no reason to, ever.
F-Zero X with rumble was great.
i got one a few months ago, planned to play a 64 zelda with it but it's still in box. it's a beaut though
I recently got my 8bitdo mod kit for one of my old controllers. I had to wait for a shipping date but it did eventually get here. I took the time to wash all the parts of the controller before putting the new board in and it looks great! The fact that you can pick any color controller is bonus. The controller works perfectly with NSO. However the HAL stick does not feel or respond anything like the original. If you happen to have a perfect N64 stick, you don’t have to use the HAL. The kit really is a great alternative to Nintendo’s official controller.
Don't need to — I have enough from the original stocking!
has been available in europe for weeks now without going away
@Don the alternative option is getting used n64 controllers and you can buy the 8-Bitdo kit to make them wireless. The cool thing though is this one works with Android and Linux as well as the switch and PC.
Can you use these on an Xbox to play Rare Replay? Either via Bluetooth or wired?
I hate that we cannot back order this stupid thing. Check back again later. Ugh!
@FawfulDX Right lol
They’re already gone, by the way.
Great controller, never understood the criticism of it
son of a ... out of stock again. I'm getting angry that I can never catch it on time. What is so hard about producing some controllers?
@Roz1281 Same here. Since it requires registered account and can only get 4 per account how is it they can't have enough? I think we got bots making multiple accounts and eShop isn't verify the cards being used matches the address of the same botnets.
@electrolite77 Same way I always felt. It's probably been one of my all-time favorite controllers. I think one of the most common complaints I have heard is how you can't really use the d-pad and analog at the same time, but anyone who actually played N64 would know how that was never an issue.
@SwitchForce I was able to place an order just now at Noon EST, October 5. It kept saying I had to delete the items because i don't have an online account (I do), but let me check out anyway despite the error.
Just ordered two today so they’re back in stock again.
Nabbed a second one. Multiplayer is secure in my house.
I finally got one! Finally!
