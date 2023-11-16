Splatoon 3 receives a new update today, bumping the game up to Version 5.2.0. The highlight is there's now added support for the Shiver, Frye and the Big Man amiibo.

Apart from this, players can also look forward to some season and catalog changes and there are changes to notifications. Just keep in mind that certain battle replays are not compatible with this version of the game.

Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Splatoon 3 Ver. 5.2.0 (Releasing November 15, 2023)

Changes to amiibo

Added support for the Shiver, Frye, and Big Man amiibo.

Season and Catalog Changes

The number of Catalog Points earned during the Closeout Bonus period has increased from 1.2x to 1.5x. The Closeout Bonus period runs from one week before the end of the season until the end of the season.

Changes to Notifications

When you receive a notification that a room created with the SplatNet 3 Room Creation feature is joinable, it will be displayed on the screen.

This update focuses on adding data for Deep Cut amiibo. We plan on releasing the next update at the end of the current season. It will focus primarily on weapon balance adjustments and adding features for the new season starting in December.

Note: Compatible with Ver. 5.1.0 battle replays. Not compatible with Ver. 5.0.1 or earlier battle replays.