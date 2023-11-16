Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Splatoon 3 has just had an update and it adds amiibo support for the Deep Cut crew comprised of Shiver, Frye and the Big Man.

These amiibo also come with exclusive gear for your Inkling or Octoling. This includes an exclusive Shiver outfit, a Frye costume and a Big Man-inspired one. In addition to this, you can also get an exclusive photo opportunity (in-game) with each of these idols.

With these amiibo arriving instores this week, it's got us wondering if you'll be adding them to your collection, so vote in our poll and leave a comment below.