If you're looking for another skateboard fix on the Switch, it seems Easy Day Studios will finally be releasing Skater XL on the hybrid device this December.

Yes, after bailing on a Switch release way back in 2020, the developer has now locked in a 5th December 2023 release fo the price of $39.99 USD. We've even got a new trailer to confirm this, so it seems it's really happening this time! The developer has also confirmed 60 FPS for the platform across both modes.





Skate, film or hangout in multiplayer on-the-go with Nintendo Switch. Wishlist in the eshop or preorder at retailers globally SXL drops on Nintendo Switch in 8 days, bringing you the responsive, physics based game feel that has come to define the genre, in buttery 60 FPS.

In addition to a silky smooth frame rate, Skater XL will also include online play for up to 10 skaters per session, a huge mod catalog available on Switch at launch, a "legit" soundtrack with plenty of distinctive music blends, and the ability to play as multiple real-life skater pros.

If you're looking for similar games to play between now and the release of Skater XL, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 and OlliOlli World are well worth a look.