If you're looking for another skateboard fix on the Switch, it seems Easy Day Studios will finally be releasing Skater XL on the hybrid device this December.
Yes, after bailing on a Switch release way back in 2020, the developer has now locked in a 5th December 2023 release fo the price of $39.99 USD. We've even got a new trailer to confirm this, so it seems it's really happening this time! The developer has also confirmed 60 FPS for the platform across both modes.
In addition to a silky smooth frame rate, Skater XL will also include online play for up to 10 skaters per session, a huge mod catalog available on Switch at launch, a "legit" soundtrack with plenty of distinctive music blends, and the ability to play as multiple real-life skater pros.
If you're looking for similar games to play between now and the release of Skater XL, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 and OlliOlli World are well worth a look.