GameChops and music artist Funk Fiction have released Sonic & Chill, a relaxing new addition to the '& Chill' album series featuring multiple tunes from classic Sonic games.

Comprised of 14 tracks in total, you've got the likes of Chemical Plant Zone, Welcome to Station Square, and Hydrocity Zone to accompany you while you work, relax, or even excerise, if that's your thing. A physical vinyl release is in works for relase in the coming months, but you can now listen to the whole thing on streaming services.

Here's what Funk Fiction had to say regarding the release:

"Sonic & Chill is my love letter to Sonic, Sega, and Sonic fans. The very first melodies I ever hummed were 'Marble Zone' and 'Green Hill Zone,' and since thenSonic music has played an integral role in shaping my musical identity. "In order to reimagine the higher energy sound of the originals into a more chill style, I drew inspiration from Jamiroquai, Sade, Yuzo Koshiro, Michael Jackson, west coast hip-hop, bossa nova, new jackswing, '80s and '90s RnB, soul, city pop, acid and smooth jazz, disco and classic house, and '90s dance. "These diverse influences coalesced into an overall sound throughout the album that could be described as 'HiFi Vapor.' Sonic & Chill has truly been a passion project and it brings me great joy to present what is my tribute to the legacy of Sonic music and its composers."

Honestly, we kinda love it! It's remarkably faithful to the original music, yet injects a heap of originality at the same time. It's definitely one that we plan on playing in the background from time to time.