WarioWare: Move It! is finally available on the Nintendo Switch today. We've seemingly got a confirmation on the voice actor (it appears to be Kevin Afghani) and Nintendo has already released some new themed Switch Online icons for the game.

All of this has got us wondering if you'll be diving into Wario's latest microgame offering. In our review here on Nintendo Life, we called it a fine return and awarded it a solid 8 out of 10 stars.