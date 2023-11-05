Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Part Two DLC 'The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero - The Indigo Disk' was locked in for 14th December earlier this week. Now, in the lead-up to this, The Pokémon Company has officially released a new physical version including Part One: The Teal Mask.

In case you missed it, there is a catch. While the base game (either Scarlet or Violet is included) and the first DLC (The Teal Mask) is also ready to play right away, unfortunately, players will "still need to download an update" when the second DLC arrives in order to play it. Serebii.net webmaster Joe Merrick has shared some extra information:





No it doesn't come with a code to get the DLC. The game is shipped as Version 2.0.1 and has the DLC key coded in natively.



As previously noted in the announcement post, this physical copy will also come with a serial code for 100 Poké Balls as a bonus, which you can redeem in-game. Keep in mind, that you'll need to have done about 1 - 1.5 hours of playtime before you can access the Mystery Gift feature to input this code.