As we get closer to the holiday season, new reports are emerging about the Switch bundle Nintendo will be offering. Although it's another Mario Kart 8 Deluxe deal, this year it will supposedly replace the original system with an OLED model.
This information comes from Dealabs, with additional details mentioning how this bundle would include a standard Switch OLED console (neon red/neon blue). So, don't get your hopes up for a special edition unit.
As for the copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, it's expected to be included as a download code and would come with a three-month Switch online membership. In terms of pricing, it's apparently going to be somewhere around €310 - €349 (or the regional equivalent) and would launch in Europe in the second half of November, according to retailer listings.
Nintendo has now sold more than 130 million Switch units worldwide. The Switch OLED has obviously helped boost these lifetime sales with its 7-inch OLED display, wide adjustable stand, 64 GB internal storage, enhanced audio, and a new dock that includes a wired LAN port.
If there's an update about this bundle, we'll let you know. For now, though, nothing has been officially confirmed.
[source dealabs.com, via videogameschronicle.com]
Comments 14
Wow Nintendo bundling the Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? How very shocking.
Hope USA gets a bundle. My mom wants a switch.
Nintendo is bundling Mario Kart with their console. In other news, water is wet.
Wringing one last drop out of the OG Switch and MK8D are we?
Probably launching alongside the last wave of DLC.
Looks like they'll finally update the Holiday MK8D bundle!
Definitely for Black Friday
The usual Black Friday then.
Life, death, taxes, and Mario Kart 8 Black Friday bundles
Mario Kart 8 needed a bit of a sales boost.
Probably ran out of OG switches to pair with the bundle.
This looks like a nice bundle I don’t know how many people don’t have Mario kart yet.
Missed an opportunity to include all the DLC on the cartridge as a Deluxe Ultimate edition. Wonder if the download code will include the DLC (probably not!)
I got an official email yesterday from nintendo promoting this bundle so I’m pretty sure its official.
Tap here to load 14 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...