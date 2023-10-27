As we get closer to the holiday season, new reports are emerging about the Switch bundle Nintendo will be offering. Although it's another Mario Kart 8 Deluxe deal, this year it will supposedly replace the original system with an OLED model.

This information comes from Dealabs, with additional details mentioning how this bundle would include a standard Switch OLED console (neon red/neon blue). So, don't get your hopes up for a special edition unit.

As for the copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, it's expected to be included as a download code and would come with a three-month Switch online membership. In terms of pricing, it's apparently going to be somewhere around €310 - €349 (or the regional equivalent) and would launch in Europe in the second half of November, according to retailer listings.

Nintendo has now sold more than 130 million Switch units worldwide. The Switch OLED has obviously helped boost these lifetime sales with its 7-inch OLED display, wide adjustable stand, 64 GB internal storage, enhanced audio, and a new dock that includes a wired LAN port.

If there's an update about this bundle, we'll let you know. For now, though, nothing has been officially confirmed.