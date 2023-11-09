The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros, 14th Nov, $59.99) - Your letter from Hogwarts arrives on Nov. 14. Take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world as you experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. In this immersive, open-world action RPG, you’ll freely roam iconic areas like Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest and the surrounding Overland area. Get sorted into your house, forge relationships and master skills to become the witch or wizard you want to be. Learn spells, brew potions, grow plants and tend to magical beasts along your journey. Make allies, battle dark wizards and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world – your legacy is what you make of it.

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle (Konami, 14th Nov, $39.99) - An unforgettably chaotic rhythm adventure is coming to the Nintendo Switch system! Time your button presses with the music to solve puzzles and battle bosses while rocking out to over 30 thrilling tracks, including songs from fan-favorite Konami games. Can you perfect “Bloody Tears” and “Vampire Killer” from the Castlevania series?

Switch eShop - New Releases

Air Twister (ININ Games, 10th Nov, $24.99) - Take flight with Air Twister - the new all-out rail shooter by legendary arcade developer Yu Suzuki! Assume the role of Princess Arch and help defend her home world, AIR, from the large-scale invasion by Vanguard. Similar to Suzuki’s massively successful Space Harrier series, you will encounter a large array of diverse and creatively designed enemies and challenging bosses. But fear not, your winged mounts and homing missile shooting crossbow won’t fail you. - Read our Air Twister review

Astral Ascent (MP2 Games, 14th Nov, $24.99) - Astral Ascent is a 2D platformer rogue-lite game set in a modern fantasy world. As one of 4 Heroes with very different personalities, you must escape from the Garden, an astral prison guarded by 12 powerful and vicious bosses, the Zodiacs.

ATV Monster Racing Simulator Rally Cross (Success, 3rd Nov, $12.99) - Get behind ATV Steering Wheel and navigate through various obstacles and terrain types, including dirt, sand, rocks, and mud. The game also simulates real-life physics, making it more challenging to manoeuvre the ATV on different terrain types and under different weather conditions. The game may offer multiple game modes, including single race, time trial, and career modes. Players can also customize their ATVs with various parts and upgrades to improve performance and appearance. The game may also include features such as leaderboards and achievements, allowing players to compare their performance with other riders and track their progress. Overall, ATV racing simulators provide a realistic and challenging gameplay experience for fans of off-road racing and ATV enthusiasts.

Bem Feito (QUByte Interactive, 9th Nov, $14.99) - Play once again Bem Feito, the great classic originally released for the handheld console JOGAROTO in 1999! Through the revolutionary and innovative Garotron OS, exclusively commissioned by MEGASOFT, play the ultimate MEGA gaming experience of Bem Feito today! You'll be able to visit Reginaldo in his home on the tiny planet B-613. Take charge of the everyday tasks around his home and yard. Fish, cook, water your garden and flowers, harvest fruits, meet and CAPTIVATE many friends alongside Reginaldo.

Berzerk: Recharged (Atari, 9th Nov, $9.99) - Chicken, fight like a robot! Evil Otto and his deadly robots are back in this reimagining of the 1980 arcade classic Berzerk. Berzerk: Recharged challenges you to fight your way through a deadly maze filled with waves of menacing, vocal robots. Deft twin-stick control and power-ups are the only way to survive, as you shoot your way through room after room in this never-ending dystopian maze. And don’t forget, Evil Otto may have a smile on his face, but he is deadly and invincible. As with all Recharged games, you can chase a high score in arcade mode, or take on one of the many hand-crafted challenges to test your shooting and dodging skills. If things get too hard, you can always grab a friend to double your firepower in local-co-op. Megan McDuffee’s original soundtrack of sci-fi synths captures the ambiance of a harrowing space station shootout – and a very cool 80s arcade.

Bob the Elementalist (Ratalaika Games, 9th Nov, $4.99) - Bob The Elementalist is a puzzle platformer set in a beautiful pixelated world. You’ll need to harness the powers of the four elements (wind, water, fire and earth) to gain new abilities and clear each zone. Can you master the skills of an elementalist? The challenge gradually increases over 80 cleverly designed levels. You are humanity’s last hope in a world plagued by a deadly disease. Only by collecting all the crystals in every level you will be able to create a magical elixir and find a cure.

Burning Secrets – A Bara Visual Novel (eastasiasoft, 10th Nov, $4.99) - Embark on a journey to rescue an old wizard friend in bara visual novel Burning Secrets! Mixing high fantasy adventure with gay romance themes, Burning Secrets lets you choose between multiple routes as you journey through lush and inspiring landscapes. See the lighthearted narrative to its end while developing relationships and unlock steamy CG scenes along the way

CATAN – Console Edition (Dovetail Games, 9th Nov, $19.99) - Play the official video game of CATAN! Acquire resources, master new strategies, and build your settlements across a board that comes to life. Challenge your family and friends in your living room, on the move, or play against smart and dynamic AI to become the winning Catanian, then take these skills online with full cross-play compatibility!

Claire: Extended Cut (Hailstorm Games, 10th Nov, $14.99) - While visiting her sick mother, Claire takes a wrong turn and stumbles into a dark passage of echoing doors and abandoned rooms. Lost, and attempting to find her way back, Claire encounters an over-protective dog and few denizens who are seemingly uninterested in Claire’s plight. Did they block the doors and windows to keep something out, or is a malevolent force stopping Claire from leaving? Why are red candles scattered across the grounds, and why does the sun seemingly never rise? As panic sets in, time slips and begins to fall away. Find the truth, and help guide our protagonist thru the expanded and re-defined Claire: Extended Cut.

Cooking Arena – 8 in 1 Edition (Baltoro Games, 10th Nov, $6.49) - This bundle contains "Food Truck Tycoon", "Sweet Bakery Tycoon", "Food Truck Tycoon - Asian Cuisine", "Burger Chef Tycoon", "Breakfast Bar Tycoon", "Pizza Bar Tycoon", "Pancake Bar Tycoon" and "Sushi Time!".

Double Dragon Advance (Arc System Works, 8th Nov, $6.99) - Double Dragon Advance, known as the pinnacle of the series for its incorporation of moves and graphics from across the games, comes back to life on modern consoles after 20 years! The border of the screen can now be customised with a choice of 5 wallpapers. Play with your background of choice! Featuring beloved stages and weapons from prior titles!

Dragon Wings (EpiXR, 9th Nov, $14.99) - You start as a small dragon in a serene forest. You wake up and talk to forest dwellers and they will send you to your first destination. Take off and fly forward and you will be gently guided by the environment and kind strangers will tell you where to head next. Enjoy the sensation of flying as well as exploring the giant environments, discovering hidden paths, and chatting with helpful people. Utilize your fire breath to burn down spider webs and human constructs to clear the way forward.

Erogods: Olympus (Nelset interactive, 9th Nov, $7.30) - Zeus, Athena, Hera, Artemis, Poseidon and other gods are waiting for you. Your goal is to establish a romantic relationship and pass the tests. Are you ready to receive your reward?

Flooded (Forever Entertainment, 9th Nov, $12.99) - Survive the Flood The waters have risen to an alarming level, leaving merely a handful of places habitable. As a leader of a small group of survivors, you are tasked to extract resources in order to construct an ark and move to a safer location. But beware, as time passes, the waters are getting higher, reducing the available land at your disposal.

Football Manager 2024 Touch (SEGA, 6th Nov, $49.99) - Chase instant glory with a career at one of the world’s best clubs or use the new save game compatibility feature to bring forward your journey from FM23 Touch – the choice is yours.

Internet Cafe Mini Games 10 in 1 (Kanuni, 4th Nov, $7.99) - Imagine an internet cafe that contains 10 fun little games. You can play any game you want in this internet cafe. Try to get the highest score in simple games by managing your character with a single button. Small games included: Backward Dragon Downhill Flappy Cloud Flight of the Albatross Jelly Forest Lane Runner Minimal 2D Run Minimal 3D Run A Sunny Day Vertical Jumper

KarmaZoo (Devolver Digital, 14th Nov, $9.99) - Share the love and die trying! KarmaZoo is a joyful, altruistic, cooperative platformer where up to 10 random players help each other with the unique abilities of 50 different characters - all for the sake of good Karma.

Lily in Puzzle World (eastasiasoft, 15th Nov, $4.99) - Take the roll of Lily, a gleeful oblong sprite drawn into a childlike world of black-and-white sketches with splashes of bright color! Lily takes joy in completing the many puzzling challenges of her minimalistic world, but she will soon find that the more puzzles she solves, the more complex her obstacles will become. Lily in Puzzle World is a 2D platformer filled with single-screen challenges, where Lily’s objective is to traverse each stage to reach a door and move on to the next puzzle. If Lily fails, she’ll instantly respawn at the beginning of the level so she can try again, so there’s not too much to worry about. In addition to reaching doors, Lily can also collect special coins, one for each stage placed in rather tricky spots. Can she collect them all?

Paper io 2: Animals Edition (QubicGames, 11th Nov, $5.99) - Paint the map in your own color, eliminate your opponents, get the highest score and take over the Paper io world. Compete in a fierce battle and become a champion! Glide over the white space or your friends territory and create connection back to your own color to claim that area. Watch out! When you move outside of your color, your tail is exposed to attack and you can be eliminated by others. Use your strategic skills and powerups to attack and claim all of the white space that was previously owned by other players!

PAWfectly Designed (COMMANDO PANDA, 3rd Nov, $19.99) - Embark on a creative adventure with PAWfectly Designed, a game for children that unleashes the magic of creativity. Immerse yourself in a world where lovable animal characters need your help to create enchanting spaces for their unique professions. But that's not all! Get ready to explore your imagination and design your own dream room, adding a touch of personalisation to your creative journey.

PeopleWillMoney (k_nakagawa, 11th Nov, $4.50) - This game is about earning money and increasing assets by building facilities and putting people to work. The player with the most assets at the end of the game wins. People generate money if they are working, but it costs money if they are not working. It is important to build facilities as quickly as and keep people around. Keep building facilities silently, or use policy to other players. Have fun with friends and family in multiplayer.

Polyturbo Drift Racing Simulator (DEMENCI, 10th Nov, $9.99) - Get ready for the ultimate 3D car racing experience! "Polyturbo Drift Racing Simulator" combines the thrill of high-speed racing with the precision of simulation gameplay. Compete against other players in heart-pounding races and prove that you have what it takes to reach the finish line first.

Prison Break: Jail Escape Simulator (Megame, 9th Nov, $9.99) - The rules of the game are quite simple - you need to get to the exit through a location filled with security systems. Carefully calculate the time of the alarm and gain the moment to slip through. Remember - you only have one chance and if you are noticed, the level will fail. Therefore, try to plan your escape route not to make mistakes. In the game you will find many different levels with different types of security systems, which will require your own approach. But through what difficulties will you not go through, for the sake of freedom?

Radio Cars (Entity3, 4th Nov, $0.99) - Do you have the skills to take on Radio Cars? Navigate radio controlled cars around winding, tight and tricky tracks Drive fast, drift and dodge obstacles, or take your time, be careful and cautious upgrade your wheels, buy new cars and attempt the challenge!

Rogue Glitch Ultra (Rarebyte, 14th Nov, $11.99) Rogue Glitch Ultra is packed with unlockable items, characters, and cosmetics to make every run a worthwhile one. Worry less about aiming with auto-targeting and more about landing your jumps and building the best loadout - throwing sponges at your foes, using a minion pistol to summon little helpers, firing projectiles from another dimension, or any of the other 150+ weapon options to advance in this hostile universe! By using the currency known as Malbytes, you’ll be able to transform your existing characters into more powerful glitched evolutions as you proceed deeper into the unknown and meet an ominous being who wants to make a deal...

Sakura Alien 2 (Gamuzumi, 10th Nov, $9.99) - "Takagi Haru is a normal university student with an abundance of love for the stars. Living with his cute friend Hiyori and the alien princess Ena is extremely rewarding, but malevolent forces are seeking to undermine their relationship. A new professor has arrived at Haru’s university. Her name is Professor Sakai, and she composes herself in a beautiful, elegant manner. She is undoubtedly alluring, and Haru is soon drawn to her – but Professor Sakai seems to have her sights set on Ena. What will happen next?

Seven Spirits (Bleeding Pixels Games, 9th Nov, $9.99) - Pick one among the most brave samurai and live the legend, fight against the goons and find the despicable villain Void Samurai that is threatening the life of the empire!

Slaughter: The Lost Outpost (VenomizedArt, 10th Nov, $7.50) - Reckless bandits and thugs have broken free from a massive prison, forming gangs and engaging in fierce battles to gain control over the territory. Our hero - Russell, found himself in the very middle of this chaos and is trying to survive at any cost. He is destined for the fate of a slave if he does not find a way to get out of prison. Russell has to arm himself and carve his way to freedom.

Smash Balls (Entity3, 4th Nov, $0.99) - Test your aim and timing in this fun and fast game Take out all of the red enemies without running out of ammo Build up a frenzy to unleash hellfire on the enemies Smash everything and watch it crumble away!

Spells & Secrets (Merge Games, 9th Nov, $29.99) - In “Spells & Secrets”, you are a first-year student of the magic arts, arriving at the Academy of Greifenstein. Set in a world and time like ours, you are excited to live and learn together with your fellow students and professors at the impressive magical castle. A strange incident on your first day throws the school into turmoil. It’s up to you to save the ever-changing castle and rescue your lost schoolmates. Use your spells creatively to fight off magical creatures, explore the school grounds and uncover the castle’s secrets to reveal the mystery surrounding it.

Spirittea (No More Robots, 13th Nov, $19.99) - Wait! Who the heck are you?! Can you see me? You CAN, can't you? You've drunk the Spirittea and now you can see me!! Look, we've got problems! This town is crawling with troublemaking spirits. They've become lost because humans have stopped worshipping, leaving offerings or even thinking about them anymore. This is- well... used to be a nice town, but there have been some strange goings-on lately! You're going to find the spirits causing mayhem and fix their problems so they can become paying customers, and get to know the townspeople and explore the mountain to its fullest!

Super Double Dragon (Arc System Works, 8th Nov, $6.99) - After 30 years, Super Double Dragon comes to modern consoles for the first time! This stage-based side-scrolling action classic first came out for the Super Nintendo in 1992. The border of the screen can now be customised with a choice of 5 wallpapers. Play with your background of choice! You can now ramp up the action, with customisable play speed going up to double speed! Discover a whole new way to enjoy the game with extra tumultuous battles!

The great battle of Shark Monkey Squirrel Dinossaur Bird Bee (GAME NACIONAL, 4th Nov, $9.99) - Years after humans left Earth, a virus takes over the Moon, causing the forgotten objects of the planet to come to life. An era of dominance and violence begins, while the animals, the original inhabitants of this place, find themselves forced to wage war against the creations of humans. The story of the last war that happened on Earth begins.

The Trotties Adventure (Devilish, 10th Nov, $14.99) - Create your own Trottie with the incredible character design editor and help Mia, Emma, Lucy and Sophie to complete 40 missions by travelling to 10 different countries: Egypt, Italy, Japan, Madagascar and many more! Use the Trotties’ magic powers to complete the missions: super speed for a race against time, the magic pencil for making your drawings come to life, communicate with animals and fantastic creatures you find on the way, or use the magic tablet to find hidden clues. Every mission in The Trotties Adventure is unique!

Urban Flow Diamond Edition (Baltoro Games, 10th Nov, $16.99) - Urban Flow is a game about the subtle beauty of city streets filled with cars moving in perfect harmony. But such order does not happen all by itself - the city needs YOU to control the traffic lights and to make sure everything goes smoothly. That means no crashes, no jams. Everything will run perfectly - as long as you stay focused!

Village Tycoon: Farm City Simulator (DEMENCI, 10th Nov, $9.99) - Village Tycoon: Farm City Simulator is a fun and addictive farming simulation game that challenges players to develop their farming capabilities and turn their small village into a bustling metropolis. With beautiful and fun buildings, expansions, and a variety of crops to grow, players must manage their farm fields, produce goods, and deliver orders to their citizens and neighbours to keep them happy and earn cash and XP. The game offers a large campaign with many levels to progress through, providing players with hours of fun and engaging gameplay. The cartoon-style graphics and animations give the game a charming and whimsical feel, making it suitable for players of all ages.

Virche Evermore -ErroR: Salvation- (Aksys Games, 9th Nov, $49.99) - In an island country people are born with a curse that leads to death at age 23. The people lament and oppose their short-lived fates. A watchman appears to the girl known as “Death” and guides her to uncover the mysteries that haunt the country – whether she likes it or not. Despair is the fate that awaits those who are loved by Death.

War Zone Soldier: Battle Royale Shooter (Megame, 9th Nov, $9.99) - An epic battle royale is waiting for you! The rules of the game are simple - get weapons and supplies scattered all over the map and try to be the last survivor on the same battle field! But in fact, danger will await you at every turn, because other survivors also want to reach victory. Look for powerful guns and don't let your opponents win! For those who like to stand out in the game, there is a large selection of customisation for the character. Many different skins and hats will allow you to create a real warrior. Change your image and show what he is capable of on the battle field! Survive in epic battles against 100 enemies, take part in fast-paced battles against 20 enemies - choose any mode to your taste, accept the challenge and pour fire on your enemies!

Zombies Rising Dawn (Max Interactive Studio, 15th Nov, $9.99) - Assemble an unstoppable army of super soldiers, infuse them with formidable weapon upgrades, and unveil ingenious methods to safeguard your precious backyard. Immerse yourself in an ever-expanding universe of exhilaration, where the only constant is the relentless hordes of zombies. With endless waves of undead foes, the thrill never fades, making this adventure an eternal source of excitement! In a world plagued by the relentless terror of rampaging zombies, your ingenious planning and tactical prowess are needed more than ever before. Brace yourself for a relentless onslaught as you take on hordes of menacing zombies, all while devising and fortifying your own defenses against this apocalyptic invasion until the elusive vaccine is discovered! Prepare for an action-packed battle as waves of zombies close in on you. Uncover new and treacherous locations, where formidable bosses and monstrous foes await your courageous challenge.

