Update: [Mon 6th Nov, 2023 14:15 GMT]: Nintendo has officially confirmed the new Black Friday Smash Bros. Switch OLED bundle for $349.9, as detailed in our original story below.
As you can see from the official shots below, it is a standard OLED console and dock with the Smash Bros. Joy-Con from the 'regular' Smash Bros. Switch bundle. It will hit stores on 19th November in the US. Here's the official blurb:
Starting Nov. 19, select retailers and the My Nintendo Store will offer the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system + Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Full Game Download) + 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership bundle at a suggested retail price of just $349.99 ($67.98 in savings). With exclusive Joy-Con controllers featuring a design inspired by the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game, this bundle delivers a great value for anyone looking to play at home or on the go with a vibrant OLED screen, while battling it out with Mario and a huge selection of other gaming icons.
Nintendo also announced a new Super Mario Party game and Joy-Con bundle, too.