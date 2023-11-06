Original Story: [Mon 6th Nov, 2023 10:00 GMT]: Just last week Nintendo revealed perhaps the least surprising Switch OLED bundle for the holiday season which packs in a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and thus continues the deal that we have seen for many years now. But, according to an image that is doing the rounds on Twitter, it looks like a different bundle might be on the horizon.

A Super Smash Bros. Ultimate OLED bundle was recently posted online by the collector Twitter account @DisTrackers (and later shared by @Wario64), which seems to contain an OLED model Switch (with the Smash-logo Joy-Con), a digital copy of Ultimate and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online.

The original post states that this is coming to Walmart, though, remember, nothing has been officially confirmed by Nintendo at the time of writing.

a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - Switch OLED bundle spotted with digital copy of the game, 3 months of Switch Online membership, and Joy-con themed Smash controllers https://t.co/Vuk1m0gpXF November 6, 2023

It makes a lot of sense for Nintendo to provide this alternative bundle offer in time for the holidays and may provide a pretty attractive prospect to those who are still looking to pick up an OLED (and Ultimate) as the console surely enters the later part of its life cycle. It's also nice to see the Smash Joy-Con return, even if the sexy Smash Ultimate dock doesn't come back with them...

As we say, Nintendo has only confirmed the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe OLED bundle at the time of writing, but this makes enough sense that we can see it being the real deal. We'll have to hold out for an official announcement to get any idea of release dates and prices, mind you.

Would you pick up this Smash Ultimate bundle? Do you reckon it's the real deal? Let us know in the comments.

