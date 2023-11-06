Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle Announced 1
Image: Nintendo Life

Nintendo has revealed a bunch of Switch bundles and discounts ahead of Black Friday and the Holiday season, but one new bundle to come out of this announcement is the Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle, which launches on 10th November.

Retailing at $99.99, you'll be able to pick up a copy of Super Mario Party along with a pair of Red and Blue Joy-Con. These Joy-Con are much darker than the standard red and blue you usually get with the Switch.

Super Mario Party will be included in the box as a download code, but with a saving of around $39.99, it's a pretty good thing to snap up ahead of Christmas...

Super Mario Party is the first Mario Party game to be released on Switch and is also one of the best-selling games on the system. We had a great time with it back in 2018, and if you haven't grabbed the game yet, that bundle on 10th October isn't a bad time to do it — and get extra Joy-Con in the process.

You can check out more details on this bundle over on the official Nintendo website, where you'll also spot that rumoured Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch OLED deal, too.

Will you be picking up this Super Mario Party bundle? Let us know in the comments.