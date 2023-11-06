Nintendo has revealed a bunch of Switch bundles and discounts ahead of Black Friday and the Holiday season, but one new bundle to come out of this announcement is the Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle, which launches on 10th November.

Retailing at $99.99, you'll be able to pick up a copy of Super Mario Party along with a pair of Red and Blue Joy-Con. These Joy-Con are much darker than the standard red and blue you usually get with the Switch.

Super Mario Party will be included in the box as a download code, but with a saving of around $39.99, it's a pretty good thing to snap up ahead of Christmas...

Super Mario Party is the first Mario Party game to be released on Switch and is also one of the best-selling games on the system. We had a great time with it back in 2018, and if you haven't grabbed the game yet, that bundle on 10th October isn't a bad time to do it — and get extra Joy-Con in the process.