Earlier this year, The Pokémon Company announced it would be teaming up with Netflix to release a Pokémon-themed stop-motion animated series called Pokémon Concierge.

Now, in an update, it's been revealed this series will be airing in Japan and North America on 28th December 2023. There will apparently be four episodes all up and they will be about 14-20 minutes each (via Variety).

The show is set at a resort for Pokémon on a southern island and follows the story of a new concierge named Haru, who "discovers herself as she and her fellow staff members scramble to attend to the various Pokémon guests". Here's some of the talent behind this new series:

Director: Iku Ogawa, Written by: Harumi Doki, Concept Art/Character Design: Tadahiro Uesugi, Production by: dwarf studios, Theme Song: "Have a Good Time Here" by Mariya Takeuchi"