Netflix took to this year's Anime Expo to reveal that the upcoming Pokémon stop-motion animated series, Pokémon Concierge, will be coming our way in December 2023.
We haven't heard a lot about the series since it was first announced in February's Pokémon Presents showcase, so getting a release date (even if it is only a rough one) is a relief. On top of this announcement, we also got another small teaser of the show itself, showing the protagonist, Haru, and their Psyduck companion at the Pokémon Resort reception.
The short clip was shared by the @NetflixAnime Twitter and you can check it out below.
It's still not much to go on, we'll admit, but we are once again struck by just how adorable the show is looking so far — stop-motion animation and Pokémon is not a combination that we had thought of before, but boy are we up for it now.
As well as the short teaser, Netflix also shared a behind-the-scenes video of what goes into making a show in this style. This sees Non (the voice actor of Haru) visiting dwarf studios to get a glimpse of the Pokémon Concierge sets, figures and the team's work process.
Hopefully, the next few months will bring us a longer trailer so that we can get a better idea of what's going down at the Pokémon Resort.
What do you make of Pokémon Concierge so far? Are you excited for its December release? Let us know in the comments.
[source twitter.com]
Comments 7
They need to just do the whole series in stop animation from now on. Stylize the games to look that way too. Huge improvement over Saturday morning anime IMO.
Clay art Pokemon cards are my favorite ones so I really want to watch this, I can't believe I'm paying for Netflix again.
Incredibly cute animation.
looks really good, though the director guy looked super serious in kind of a funny way contrasting to haru's VA
It's been a while since I watched anything on Netflix, but I definitely want to watch this when it comes out and I have the time for it as it looks adorable indeed!
Hope there’s a way to watch this outside Netflix. I’d really like to watch this, but since Netflix nullified account sharing across multiple homes, I’ve dropped the service. Not sure I want to go back to the service for one show. I might be more inclined to purchase it, as I will eventually for the final season of Stranger Things. I mean, Stranger Things and Bake Off are practically the only things I watch on Netflix anyway.
@Bl4ckb100d I remember opening a pack of cards (over 20 years ago now) and finding clay Pokémon and thinking they looked off. It was until recently I looked back and thought they should have made more like it.
Tap here to load 7 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...