Netflix took to this year's Anime Expo to reveal that the upcoming Pokémon stop-motion animated series, Pokémon Concierge, will be coming our way in December 2023.

We haven't heard a lot about the series since it was first announced in February's Pokémon Presents showcase, so getting a release date (even if it is only a rough one) is a relief. On top of this announcement, we also got another small teaser of the show itself, showing the protagonist, Haru, and their Psyduck companion at the Pokémon Resort reception.

The short clip was shared by the @NetflixAnime Twitter and you can check it out below.

It's still not much to go on, we'll admit, but we are once again struck by just how adorable the show is looking so far — stop-motion animation and Pokémon is not a combination that we had thought of before, but boy are we up for it now.

As well as the short teaser, Netflix also shared a behind-the-scenes video of what goes into making a show in this style. This sees Non (the voice actor of Haru) visiting dwarf studios to get a glimpse of the Pokémon Concierge sets, figures and the team's work process.

Hopefully, the next few months will bring us a longer trailer so that we can get a better idea of what's going down at the Pokémon Resort.

What do you make of Pokémon Concierge so far? Are you excited for its December release? Let us know in the comments.