Earlier this year, The Pokémon Company announced it would be teaming up with Netflix to release a Pokémon stop-motion animated series called Pokémon Concierge.

Now, in an update, it's been revealed the series will be airing in Japan and North America on 28th December 2023. There'll be four episodes all up and they'll be about 14-20 minutes each (via Variety).

Here's a bit extra about this upcoming series including the talent involved in the project:

"Set at a resort for Pokémon on a southern island, this is the story of a new concierge named Haru, who gradually discovers herself as she and her fellow staff members scramble to attend to the various Pokémon guests. Director: Iku Ogawa, Written by: Harumi Doki, Concept Art/Character Design: Tadahiro Uesugi, Production by: dwarf studios, Theme Song: "Have a Good Time Here" by Mariya Takeuchi"