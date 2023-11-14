Although Mortal Kombat 1 was able to secure the actual voice actor of Omni-Man for the first DLC fighter release, it seems it hasn't had as much luck with 'The Boys' character Homelander.

In a brief exchange with a fan on social media asking if he would be voicing the character, the New Zealand actor Anthony Starr said he wouldn't be showing up in NetherRealm's latest entry - sharing the following one-line response:

So, it's a "nope" and that's it! This response seems to have surprised some fans after Warner Bros. and NetherRealm was able to lock in J.K. Simmons for Omni-Man.

When Homelander does arrive next year, he'll be available as a standalone purchase or in the Kombat Pack. Omni-Man also launched last week, and you can try him out now if you've purchased this DLC or the pack.