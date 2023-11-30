Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Penny's Big Breakaway — the chaotic, kinetic 3D platformer from Sonic Mania lead Christian Whitehead's new studio — has delivered a brand new animated trailer.

The game is due to launch next year on Switch and other platforms, and ahead of its launch, this new trailer debuted during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2023 Showcase over on YouTube.

The trailer gives us a brief glimpse of some gameplay at the end, but the real highlights are the bosses, all new named characters: Sailor Sheila, Mr. Q, The Taboo Artist, Judge Rufus, and Emperor Eddie. Each one of these has a speciality, which is shown off during the trailer — Sailor Sheila uses a diablo and is seen riding a ship through the desert, while The Taboo Artist is a master of puppets.

We've said it before, but Penny's Big Breakaway gives us serious Sega Saturn / Dreamcast vibes, from its colourful worlds and unusual but expressive characters. It looks like pure, unfiltered fun. Earlier this year, we got to speak to Whitehead (Creative Director) and Hunter Bridges (Game Director) about developing their brand new platformer.