Well, that was unexpected.
Level-5 just revealed a new game during the February 2023 Nintendo Direct called DECAPOLICE. It's an entirely new IP, too – and a welcome surprise.
Combining detective elements with JRPG action, Deca Police looks like a sci-fi thriller which cute characters and a 'dual-world' setting.
Here's a summary of the game from its eShop listing:
A mysterious detective story with investigations in a virtual world.
DECAPOLICE, a crime-suspense RPG from Level-5, developers of the Layton series, will be released on Nintendo Switch™ in 2023! The main character, a rookie detective named Harvard, hunts down criminals in a huge open-world crime-ridden city, travelling back and forth between physical and virtual reality. Look forward to a mysterious detective story with investigations in virtual space.
Deca Police is coming to the Nintendo Switch this year. Are you happy to see a new Level-5 game? Let us know!
C’mon level5. Looks great and tasty with some questionnable fashion choices. Layton took my ♥️ tho. Such a great direct.
That's not a shadow drop...?! Or am I missing something...?
Glad to see Level 5 taking another swing. Looks good. I'm not going to like my bank balance by the end of the year.
Level 5's grand return is very much appreciated. Not sure about this one, but I am optimistic. May have to revisit closer to launch.
Glad to see Level 5 is making a comeback with this and the new Professor Layton
A detective rpg...how much is it?
(Also is it me or were there a decent amount of level-5 games in the direct?)
Finally great to see a Level 5 exclusive game for Switch.
Fantasy Life, This, and LAYTON 7!!! Level 5 are back!
Level 5 are back big time with this, new fantasy life and a new professor layton. But I do wonder whats going on with yo kai watch 4?, surely it would make sense to localise that first especially as it was already part done.
@Serpenterror That was released in the west.
@RainbowGazelle fantasy life looks suspicious with this character models and i at the end though.
@UltimateOtaku91 I figure that because YW4 includes stuff from Shadowside, which wasn't released in the West, they might of put it on the back burner. That being said, it IS the 10th anniversary of the series in July; maybe something could happen then?
All of a sudden Level 5 is back in the west, and that's not a bad thing.
Deca police looks weird but interesting. Level 5's own Persona?
Lot of elements of this were giving me major World's End Club vibes for some reason, and that is very much not a good thing.
I thought this looked fantastic, very interested.
@Lizuka haha yep close art direction I guess
This and Layton were the highlights for me!
Please be E10+ or Teen / CERO B / PEGI 12...
This looked quite interesting. Not entirely sold yet, but I'm willing to take a swing if it reviews well.
Level 5 rises
Dude, this game has me amped. It looked absolutely amazing.
Really like this game's style. Not sure if the gameplay is for me, but I'll keep an eye on it.
this was a welcome surprise. it’s got yokai watch in it with a scifi setting. except its a game that the main character enters a virtual world to solve crime that transforms into a cat or a dog. or maybe its a fox? but i am happy about this reveal.
I think it looks great.
Strong art style
Ace Attorney/Danganronpa style detective VN
Turn Based Flashy RPG Battles
Looks right up my street
This looks amazing! As a fan of Level 5 games, I am buying this one day one!
Looks pretty cool! I'd definitely pick it up...
.... if it is released physically.
Looked amazing on the trailer and I am glad Level 5 are making western releases again. I definite buy for me.
Level 5 is finally back outside of Japan with this game (which definitely picked my interest) and, most importantly, Fantasy Life AND Layton!
