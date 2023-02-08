Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Well, that was unexpected.

Level-5 just revealed a new game during the February 2023 Nintendo Direct called DECAPOLICE. It's an entirely new IP, too – and a welcome surprise.

Combining detective elements with JRPG action, Deca Police looks like a sci-fi thriller which cute characters and a 'dual-world' setting.

Here's a summary of the game from its eShop listing:

A mysterious detective story with investigations in a virtual world. DECAPOLICE, a crime-suspense RPG from Level-5, developers of the Layton series, will be released on Nintendo Switch™ in 2023! The main character, a rookie detective named Harvard, hunts down criminals in a huge open-world crime-ridden city, travelling back and forth between physical and virtual reality. Look forward to a mysterious detective story with investigations in virtual space.

Deca Police is coming to the Nintendo Switch this year. Are you happy to see a new Level-5 game? Let us know!