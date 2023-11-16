The latest Japanese charts are in from Famitsu (via Gematsu) and it has been yet another strong one for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which once again out-jumps the competition to land in the top spot with another 65,017 copies sold.
While Mario's latest 2D adventure closes in on the one milly mark in Japan, it has been a noticeably good week for PlayStation with the releases of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III hitting both the PS4 and PS5 to dominate the top half of the charts. Like A Dragon's next-gen launch narrowly misses out on the top spot with 63,319 sales, while Call of Duty's PS5 release lands in fourth with 22,132.
This isn't to say that the Switch is underrepresented this week, mind you. WarioWare: Move It! continues to perform better in Japan than it is in the UK, shifting another 13,340 copies this week, while last week's silver medallist, Fashion Dreamer, is still hanging in there at seventh with another 8,166 sales added to its total.
With that chatter out of the way, here's this week's top ten software sales in full:
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 65,017 (975,276)
- [PS5] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (SEGA, 11/09/23) – 63,319 (New)
- [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (SEGA, 11/09/23) – 60,134 (New)
- [PS5] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Activision, 11/10/23) – 22,132 (New)
- [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 13,340 (42,924)
- [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Activision, 11/10/23) – 8,962 (New)
- [NSW] Fashion Dreamer (Marvelous, 11/02/23) – 8,166 (39,050)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 7,511 (948,207)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,186 (7,573,156)
- [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 5,913 (77,301)
Onto hardware now and it has been another big one for Sony's PlayStation 5 which sits at the top of the charts with a whopping 86,869 units sold following the national release of the new 'Slim' model on 10th November.
This puts the Switch OLED rather firmly in second place this time around (with 44,217 sales), while the Lite and Standard models are shifted down the table to fourth and fifth respectively. Perhaps the return of Super Mario RPG on the Nintendo console this week will shake things up, though it has a rather steep mountain to climb at the moment...
Here are the latest numbers on the hardware side of things:
- PlayStation 5 – 86,869 (4,019,191)
- Switch OLED Model – 44,217 (6,041,114)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 21,084 (611,148)
- Switch Lite – 13,846 (5,571,883)
- Switch – 7,720 (19,601,080)
- Xbox Series X – 1,996 (234,226)
- PlayStation 4 – 1,330 (7,906,029)
- Xbox Series S – 582 (293,286)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 23 (1,192,605)
What do you make of this week's Japanese charts? Let us know in the comments.
[source famitsu.com, via gematsu.com]
Comments 9
The cracks in the armor are finally starting to show!!!
I think hardware Will be back to the norm in a few weeks
Yakuza at number 2!!! I love this franchise and I would recommend everyone who is able to try it. Thier some of the most heartfelt and funny games I’ve played and I may be slightly addicted to the franchise right now. I’m clearing yakuza 3 and am going to junp into 4 with no break in between
The 7,000 people buying ACNH in Nov 2023 must have had someone eat their original copy just to see what it tastes like. Maybe it was a TikTok challenge or something.😂
These numbers are still super strong for the switch’s 6th year on the market (soon to be seventh) genuinely curious if this will affect Nintendo’s console release strategy supposedly next year?
@IronMan30 Not really, there's a new PlayStation sku, so Sony have had a boost - let's have this chat after Christmas before assuming this is a permanent shift of momentum.
PS5 sales is suddenly strong. ☺
The slim always seemed likely to do well in the land of the rising Sun.
Give team green a glimmer of hope before destroying them 😂
I wonder if Mario RPG can knock it off top spot next week, either way Mario is ruling the charts for the foreseeable future.
Tap here to load 9 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...