The latest Japanese charts are in from Famitsu (via Gematsu) and it has been yet another strong one for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which once again out-jumps the competition to land in the top spot with another 65,017 copies sold.

While Mario's latest 2D adventure closes in on the one milly mark in Japan, it has been a noticeably good week for PlayStation with the releases of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III hitting both the PS4 and PS5 to dominate the top half of the charts. Like A Dragon's next-gen launch narrowly misses out on the top spot with 63,319 sales, while Call of Duty's PS5 release lands in fourth with 22,132.

This isn't to say that the Switch is underrepresented this week, mind you. WarioWare: Move It! continues to perform better in Japan than it is in the UK, shifting another 13,340 copies this week, while last week's silver medallist, Fashion Dreamer, is still hanging in there at seventh with another 8,166 sales added to its total.

With that chatter out of the way, here's this week's top ten software sales in full:

[NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 65,017 (975,276) [PS5] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (SEGA, 11/09/23) – 63,319 (New) [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (SEGA, 11/09/23) – 60,134 (New) [PS5] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Activision, 11/10/23) – 22,132 (New) [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 13,340 (42,924) [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Activision, 11/10/23) – 8,962 (New) [NSW] Fashion Dreamer (Marvelous, 11/02/23) – 8,166 (39,050) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 7,511 (948,207) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,186 (7,573,156) [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 5,913 (77,301)

Onto hardware now and it has been another big one for Sony's PlayStation 5 which sits at the top of the charts with a whopping 86,869 units sold following the national release of the new 'Slim' model on 10th November.

This puts the Switch OLED rather firmly in second place this time around (with 44,217 sales), while the Lite and Standard models are shifted down the table to fourth and fifth respectively. Perhaps the return of Super Mario RPG on the Nintendo console this week will shake things up, though it has a rather steep mountain to climb at the moment...

Here are the latest numbers on the hardware side of things:

PlayStation 5 – 86,869 (4,019,191) Switch OLED Model – 44,217 (6,041,114) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 21,084 (611,148) Switch Lite – 13,846 (5,571,883) Switch – 7,720 (19,601,080) Xbox Series X – 1,996 (234,226) PlayStation 4 – 1,330 (7,906,029) Xbox Series S – 582 (293,286) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 23 (1,192,605)

