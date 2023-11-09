The latest Japanese Charts are in, courtesy of Famitsu and Gematsu, and it's another resounding victory for Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The platformer has shifted a further 108,449 copies to make up a cumulative 910,259. It's not unreasonable to assume that the game will cross the 1,000,000 threshold by this time next week.
Elsewhere, We've got three newcomers in the form of Fashion Dreamer, WarioWare: Move It!, and Star Ocean: The Second Story R. Fashion Dreamer just managed to clinch the second spot this week, beating WarioWare by just 1,300 copies. Star Ocean, meanwhile, secured the fourth spot, missing out on number three by just 734 copies. It's been an extremely close race, that's for sure.
Otherwise, there's nothing else of particular note here this week. After some rather middling reception, it looks like Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 has fallen off the top ten altogether, which seems particularly grave for such a popular IP.
Here's this week's top ten software sales in full:
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 108,449 (910,259)
- [NSW] Fashion Dreamer (Marvelous, 11/02/23) – 30,884 (New)
- [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 29,584 (New)
- [NSW] Star Ocean: The Second Story R (Square Enix, 11/02/23) – 28,850 (New)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 15,933 (7,565,970)
- [PS5] Star Ocean: The Second Story R (Square Enix, 11/02/23) – 14,367 (New)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 10,158 (940,696)
- [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 7,974 (71,388)
- [PS4] Star Ocean: The Second Story R (Square Enix, 11/02/23) – 7,360 (New)
- [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 6,325 (96,182)
Over on the hardware front, the Switch is still killing it, with all three SKUs sitting pretty at the top. PlayStation 5, meanwhile, is selling very few units at the moment while the nation awaits the launch of the 'Slim' model on November 10th.
Here are the latest numbers on the hardware side of things:
- Switch OLED Model – 58,932 (5,996,897)
- Switch Lite – 23,627 (5,558,037)
- Switch – 10,693 (19,593,360)
- Xbox Series S – 2,405 (292,704)
- Xbox Series X – 2,332 (232,230)
- PlayStation 4 – 1,306 (7,904,699)
- PlayStation 5 – 1,090 (3,932,322)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 127 (590,064)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 24 (1,192,582)
What do you make of this week's Japanese charts? Have you also been enjoying Detective Pikachu Returns? Let us know in the comments.
[source famitsu.com, via gematsu.com]
totk no longer in the top 10 list that is a surprise
I love that poopular IP, couldn't have thought of a typo like this myself. Brilliant!
I don’t know if you guys intended it, but you’ve got an extra o in popular, just a heads up.
Nintendo just killing it
Glad to see the Switch Lite still holding up. My main preference with the next Nintendo system is that there is a handheld only model ( along with backwards compatibility of course! )
Star Ocean deserves more sales!!
@johnedwin I hope Nintendo is cooking some DLCs. Or maybe just the Hero Mode.
Good job in kicking Minecraft out of the top ten this week Star Ocean. You rock. Also good job Xbox for beating the entire PlayStation empire this week on the hardware front. It would be funny if the Slim model launch and it still sucks.
@johnedwin do you actively wait for Japanese charts articles to be posted just to post something cynical
Ouch - PlayStation getting outdone by Xbox. Oh well, at least Spiderman is hanging on in the Top 10.
Great stuff all around.
Ps4 is still getting games? Wow.
Upwards only with good marketing thanks to the movie. It’s hardly the best 2D Mario and definitely not the best platformer on switch. It’s sad that people misplace fame and hype with quality game. It has good art style, effects and great controls, but most people’s attention is taken by visuals which in many minds take attention away from depth which this game severely lacks. It has creative effects but it’s too streamlined with minimal difficulty even in the hardest levels. It’s a huge disappointment!!!!! And mainly because this should be the leading platformer. The king of platforming is still DK Tropical Freeze!
This is probably one of those rare times where Microsoft can proudly say that the Xbox had double the sales of PS5.
The PS5 hardware sales are pathetic lately in Japan. And there's not even the excuse of manufacturing/distribution issues to hide behind anymore.
@Znake I don't understand how a 2D Mario game made in 2023 still has terrible boss diversity. Especially when recent 3D games got SO creative with it.
This was supposed to be a creative break from the staleness of the NSMB sub-series, and it is to some extent, but not nearly as much as you'd expect from the godfather of the platforming game genre.
DKC: TF is certainly better, but so are games like Rayman Legends and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair. By quite a margin.
It's not a bad game at all, but there's no excuse for it not to be better than it is.
@Ryu_Niiyama PS4 will still get games for years. The device is powerful enough to run indie and mid-budget games just fine, and there's still a large built-in audience, so why not?
Mario continues to crush for Nintendo and I’m happy wario ware is selling so well somewhere.
Also i’m suprised about fashion dreamer didn’t expect it to be a big deal at all
And Of course xbox outsold ps5 there’s literally a new ps5 model coming next week. Sure it’s the same power wise but the new system just affords more options
a week from now i expect ps5 sales to be in range it was before sony decided wind down the original model if not then i would be concerned..
@Ralizah third party games it will get but no longer first party games after 2024.
@EaglyBird that did surprise me fashion dreamer selling so much i also did not think it was the type of game japan players liked..but then again a few games in japan have surprised me and also disappointed me in terms of sales..
Good to hear! That Star Ocean game has me intriged too, although I know nothing about the franchise itself.. Do I need to play older titles to understand this one?
@Ralizah There's an article on Push explaining why the PS5 sales have dropped lower than PS4. When the new model comes out the sales will be back to 30/40 thousand weekly.
Happy to see Star Ocean Chart unlike in the UK, hopefully it does well enough for the series to continue as I know Tri-Ace were struggling.
I'm just happy Pikmin is still hanging in there!
Feels like a polished set of Mario Maker levels. Just feels off and not like Super Mario World at all, that may be the point but I feel underwhelmed by this game. The first 2D Mario game I'll likely not 100% finish.
@johnedwin For major games, at least. Wouldn't be surprised if any smaller games they potentially have in the works go to PS4 as well.
@Mauzuri its a really great game and you'll be able to jump in without having played the other games. One of the two playable characters is the son of two characters from Star Ocean First Departure, but Second Story gives you a short recap of what happened if you select that character. The story of the first game is irrelevant if you choose the other character so either way you're good to go
Shame WarioWare hasn't done so great this time, been really enjoying it. At least Star Ocean Second Story R is doing a bit better than SO6 did last year, but not by a lot considering its on Switch
