The latest Japanese Charts are in, courtesy of Famitsu and Gematsu, and it's another resounding victory for Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The platformer has shifted a further 108,449 copies to make up a cumulative 910,259. It's not unreasonable to assume that the game will cross the 1,000,000 threshold by this time next week.

Elsewhere, We've got three newcomers in the form of Fashion Dreamer, WarioWare: Move It!, and Star Ocean: The Second Story R. Fashion Dreamer just managed to clinch the second spot this week, beating WarioWare by just 1,300 copies. Star Ocean, meanwhile, secured the fourth spot, missing out on number three by just 734 copies. It's been an extremely close race, that's for sure.

Otherwise, there's nothing else of particular note here this week. After some rather middling reception, it looks like Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 has fallen off the top ten altogether, which seems particularly grave for such a popular IP.

Here's this week's top ten software sales in full:

[NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 108,449 (910,259) [NSW] Fashion Dreamer (Marvelous, 11/02/23) – 30,884 (New) [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 29,584 (New) [NSW] Star Ocean: The Second Story R (Square Enix, 11/02/23) – 28,850 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 15,933 (7,565,970) [PS5] Star Ocean: The Second Story R (Square Enix, 11/02/23) – 14,367 (New) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 10,158 (940,696) [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 7,974 (71,388) [PS4] Star Ocean: The Second Story R (Square Enix, 11/02/23) – 7,360 (New) [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 6,325 (96,182)

Over on the hardware front, the Switch is still killing it, with all three SKUs sitting pretty at the top. PlayStation 5, meanwhile, is selling very few units at the moment while the nation awaits the launch of the 'Slim' model on November 10th.

Here are the latest numbers on the hardware side of things:

Switch OLED Model – 58,932 (5,996,897) Switch Lite – 23,627 (5,558,037) Switch – 10,693 (19,593,360) Xbox Series S – 2,405 (292,704) Xbox Series X – 2,332 (232,230) PlayStation 4 – 1,306 (7,904,699) PlayStation 5 – 1,090 (3,932,322) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 127 (590,064) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 24 (1,192,582)

What do you make of this week's Japanese charts?