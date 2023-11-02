The latest Japanese charts are in via Famitsu (thanks, Gematsu) and it's another stellar week for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which remains at the top of the pile after selling a further 163,176 copies.
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 makes its debut this week, and despite the frame rate issues, the Switch version comes in at number two with 19,330 units sold, beating out the PS5 version by 5,613 units.
Elsewhere, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is still performing well on the PS5 to come in at number four, while Pikmin 4 is inching ever closer to a total of 1,000,000 copies sold in Japan.
Here's this week's top ten software sales in full:
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 163,176 (801,810)
- [NSW] Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 (Konami, 10/24/23) – 19,330 (New)
- [PS5] Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 (Konami, 10/24/23) – 13,717 (New)
- [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 12,509 (89,857)
- [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 9,150 (63,414)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 7,932 (930,538)
- [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,149 (5,168,231)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 4,763 (5,525,023)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4,371 (3,295,992)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3,264 (5,311,793)
Oof, PlayStation, what happened here? The Switch is still the reigning champion this week in terms of hardware sales, but the PlayStation 5 has taken a bit of a tumble, falling below even the Xbox Series X. We're not sure what the crack is here, but we're certain there will be a valid reason as to why folks held off on purchasing a PlayStation this week. Maybe they're waiting for the PS5 'Slim', which launches in Japan on November 10th.
Here are the latest numbers on the hardware side of things:
- Switch OLED Model – 53,381 (5,937,965)
- Switch – 6,200 (19,582,667)
- Switch Lite – 6,580 (5,534,410)
- Xbox Series X – 2,903 (229,898)
- PlayStation 5 – 2,717 (3,931,232)
- PlayStation 4 – 1,006 (7,903,393)
- Xbox Series S – 398 (290,299)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 216 (589,937)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 23 (1,192,558)
What do you make of this week's Japanese charts? Have you also been enjoying Detective Pikachu Returns? Let us know in the comments.
[source famitsu.com, via gematsu.com]
Comments 20
Pikmin 4 is still selling well! Maybe we'll only have to wait 9 years instead of 10 for Pikmin 5...
Switch OLED hardware sales look like a typo! Incredible.
But what the heck, never ever ever thought I would see a day where Metal Gear Solid sells more on a Nintendo console than a Sony one. Bonkers.
Minecraft just won’t give up. Amazing. Best success Microsoft has had in Japan.
The PlayStation Blog post confirms that the launch versions of both PS5 consoles will be phased out as these new models hit store shelves in the U.S. sometime in November. the last 2 weeks the ps5 has dropped off by a lot could be this or no stock left of original ps5 as it is being phased out..
@GrailUK not surprised about metal gear collection selling more in japan on the switch then on the ps even though it is lacking in frame rate...
Holy moly, switch is still selling this good. They are in a good spot for the holidays.
Will be getting some switch games around that time.
MGS are old games though
@johnedwin But if someone was to tell you a couple of generations ago that it would happen, I wouldn't have believed them.
Did the Xbox just beat PlayStation sales in Japan for a week? That’s gnarly.
They’re probably just waiting for the slim version. I’d much prefer the old PS5 over the slim because it’s same price and the OG looks more premium.
@GrailUK
to be fair, has there ever been a MGS game simultaneously released on a Nintendo and Sony platform? but yeah its weird tho 👍
1. Switch OLED Model – 53,381 (5,937,965)
2. Switch – 6,200 (19,582,667)
3. Switch Lite – 6,580 (5,534,410)
but of a mixup in the rank, there? 👍
Sony is really pandering to the Western market as of late. Also strong and steady sales numbers like these for the Switch is why I think the next console is going to be more Switch+ rather than a new console altogether.
Those SWOLED numbers… it’s gonna hit 6million on its own within two weeks. Look at Minecraft! I remember at one point thinking wow, it’s gonna do one million physical in Japan soon, and now it’s well over 3million! Incredible.
@johnedwin All well and good. But the burning question is what relevance this has on a Nintendo site? I appreciate your input but it feels like a discussion for another place, in all respects. Better served on a cross platform site.
Most likely stock issues are the reason PS5 is so low as the old model gets phased out. November 10th for the new model is just a rumour at the moment though and time is running to announce the release date if it is then.
Quite clear playstation are withholding stock ready for the new slim version, yet some sites are celebrating 😑. Though I suppose Xbox beating PlayStation in Japan is a once in a year occasion 🤣.
Mario Wonder will be hard to knock off top for a very long time, I doubt Persona 5 Tactica will move it but maybe Mario RPG could.
Also nice to see Pikmin 4 approaching that million milestone, hopefully can achieve it this year.
@WiltonRoots Tbf the article does say
Oof, PlayStation, what happened here? The Switch is still the reigning champion this week in terms of hardware sales, but the PlayStation 5 has taken a bit of a tumble, falling below even the Xbox Series X. We're not sure what the crack is here, but we're certain there will be a valid reason as to why folks held off on purchasing a PlayStation this week. Maybe they're waiting for the PS5 'Slim', which launches in Japan on November 10th.
So a discussion about that topic does have some relevancy here.
Whoah what happen here, Xbox Series X beating PS5 for the first time ever in Japan. Seems like Sony is losing ground in Japan not only to Nintendo but Microsoft as well. This doesn't look good for the copycat company. Heck the PS5 Digital Garbage even sold worst than the PS4, does this mean Japan is just waiting for the modular versions?
Someday you go through the rain
Someday you feed on a tree frog
It's ordeal, the trial to survive
For the day we see new light
Seriously though I guess I’m happy that we’re almost certainly getting a mgs vol 2. My plan is to get v 1 for switch because I doubt the low poly ports will look good blown up on a ps5 and vol 2 on pa5 for the better presentation.
Also pikmin will never be beaten
Maybe mgs would have done better if it ran properly. Wonder if they’ll fix that.
Tap here to load 20 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...