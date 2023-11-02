The latest Japanese charts are in via Famitsu (thanks, Gematsu) and it's another stellar week for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which remains at the top of the pile after selling a further 163,176 copies.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 makes its debut this week, and despite the frame rate issues, the Switch version comes in at number two with 19,330 units sold, beating out the PS5 version by 5,613 units.

Elsewhere, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is still performing well on the PS5 to come in at number four, while Pikmin 4 is inching ever closer to a total of 1,000,000 copies sold in Japan.

Here's this week's top ten software sales in full:

[NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 163,176 (801,810) [NSW] Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 (Konami, 10/24/23) – 19,330 (New) [PS5] Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 (Konami, 10/24/23) – 13,717 (New) [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 12,509 (89,857) [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 9,150 (63,414) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 7,932 (930,538) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,149 (5,168,231) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 4,763 (5,525,023) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4,371 (3,295,992) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3,264 (5,311,793)

Oof, PlayStation, what happened here? The Switch is still the reigning champion this week in terms of hardware sales, but the PlayStation 5 has taken a bit of a tumble, falling below even the Xbox Series X. We're not sure what the crack is here, but we're certain there will be a valid reason as to why folks held off on purchasing a PlayStation this week. Maybe they're waiting for the PS5 'Slim', which launches in Japan on November 10th.

Here are the latest numbers on the hardware side of things:

Switch OLED Model – 53,381 (5,937,965) Switch – 6,200 (19,582,667) Switch Lite – 6,580 (5,534,410) Xbox Series X – 2,903 (229,898) PlayStation 5 – 2,717 (3,931,232) PlayStation 4 – 1,006 (7,903,393) Xbox Series S – 398 (290,299) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 216 (589,937) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 23 (1,192,558)

< Last week's charts

What do you make of this week's Japanese charts? Have you also been enjoying Detective Pikachu Returns? Let us know in the comments.