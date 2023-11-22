It has only been a few weeks since the 4v1 co-op title Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed slimed its way onto Switch and now developer Illfonic has brought a brand-new update our way, one that makes it even easier to team up with your pals.
Yes, ver. 1.7.1 introduces crossplay to the Switch version of the game, so your ghost-busting gang can now be recruited regardless of their console.
This comes alongside the usual fixes and tweaks, including patching out cutscene errors, crashes, and a mysterious bug that prevented some Switch players from being able to hop into a game if they had over 100 friends — spooky.
The full patch notes were shared by the developer on the official Spirits Unleashed website and we have collected them together for you to check out below.
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - Ver. 1.7.1 (Released 20th Nov, 2023)
General
- Improved caching to reduce stuttering and hitching for PC players
- Fixed and improved localization for various languages
- Fixed an issue where players were seeing extremely bright VFX after joining games in progress
- Fixed an issue where PlayStation players were having issues joining matches if the host was a PC player
- Fixed an issue where Xbox controller prompts would sometimes appear while using a PlayStation controller on Steam
- Fixed an issue where a cutscene could trigger while players were in the customization menu
- Fixed an issue where players could not scroll down on the in-game news feed
- Fixed an issue where some parts of Ray’s dialogue were missing in the Japanese version of the opening cinematic
- Fixed an issue on PS4 & PS5 where players could get stuck on the loading screen after disconnecting from internet
- Addressed several crashes affecting Nintendo Switch players
- Fixed an issue preventing research contracts, gear and ghost level progression in Offline Mode for the Nintendo Switch
- Fixed an issue that was preventing Nintendo Switch players from playing if they had over 100 friends
- Fixed an issue where audio would not play if sound settings were set to mono for the Nintendo Switch
- Fixed an issue where non-English and special characters appeared as question marks on the in-game Friends List for the Nintendo Switch
- Improved performance during the second phase of the Samhain boss fight for the Nintendo Switch
- In-game collectibles (Spores, Mold, Fungi, News Clippings and Tobin Missing Pages) should now be properly tracked when switching between Online and Offline Mode
- Fixed an issue where players would sometimes be incorrectly rewarded with Tobin’s Missing Pages at the end of a match
- Fixed an issue where certain contracts related to shooting ghost targets were not tracking properly
- Fixed tracking for the “Legions” achievement while playing in Offline Mode
Samhain Boss Fight
- Fixed an issue where story progress could sometimes reset while switching between offline and online mode
- Fixed an issue where Samhain could disappear from the boss fight if trapped during the sudden death transition
- Fixed an issue where an additional Winston could appear during a cutscene
- Fixed an issue where Busters could use their gear during the Samhain boss fight cutscene
- Fixed an issue where the Graduation Day cutscene would not play properly for client players
- Fixed an issue where the Graduation Day cutscene would replay upon entering the Firehouse
- Fixed an issue where party members could appear in the background certain cutscenes
- Fixed an issue where certain cinematics were missing subtitles
Ghost Bounties
- Reduced wait time to return to the Firehouse after completing a Ghost Bounty
- Slightly increased chances for Hellspawn Bounties to appear at higher player levels
- Fixed an issue where canceling a Ghost Bounty during the Ready Up countdown would cause the next private match to incorrectly place the user into the previously selected Ghost Bounty
Busters
- Fixed an issue where Busters could use the V.A.D. to escape Gravebringer’s Ossifying Lance’s root effect
- Fixed an issue where Busters could not open the pause menu while Suspended by an Overlord
- Addressed an issue where Busters would automatically switch to the Ghost Trap while trying to fire their Particle Thrower
- Fixed an issue where the Dual Vertical Grip attachment would sometimes automatically push or pull Ghosts
- Fixed an issue where the Proton Pack could appear detached from the Buster’s player model
- Fixed an issue where Busters could briefly see through the map after the intro cinematic on the Whitestone Museum map and Hudson Canyon Lodge map
- Fixed an issue where performing an emote while switching to the R.T.V. view could cause the player to become locked into the R.T.V. view
Ghost
- Fixed Winky’s Sludge Puddle VFX
- Fixed an issue where Bashers could sometimes softlock Busters while sabotaging their packs
- Fixed an issue where Overlords could softlock Busters by Suspending a Buster if the Buster was using the R.T.V. and had the Ecto Goggles equipped
- Fixed an issue where the Overlord Type variants could sometimes melee attack while tethered
- Fixed an issue where energy trails VFX would persist when Overlords used Suspend while sabotaging
- Fixed an issue where Overlord Suspend ability VFX would sometimes be displayed abnormally
- Fixed an issue where Ghosts could exit map bounds while being trapped
- Fixed an issue where Ghosts could become untrappable and instantly drain trap batteries
- Fixed an issue where Poltergeists were not regenerating extra energy while possessing electronic type possessables
- Fixed an issue where Possessor variants could not properly move through train doors in the Galway Station map
Bot Improvements and Fixes
- Various improvements and fixes to Buster bot’s mantling
- Glutton bots will now use their unique and ultimate abilities more often
- Fixed an issue where Buster bots in the Firehouse would sometimes float above the ground
- Fixed an issue where Buster bots would try to calm civilians while affected by the Overlord’s Suspend status effect
- Fixed an issue where Buster bots were not using custom loadouts in the Samhain boss fight
- Fixed an issue where Overlord bots would not move if they spawned at certain locations in the MOROS Medical Facility map
- Fixed an issue where Buster bots would stop moving after supporting a horrified civilian
- Fixed an issue where Buster bots could get stuck after using the V.A.D. at certain locations in the Clock Tower Brewery map