Just months after arriving on the Switch eShop and other platforms, the free-to-play online "footbrawler" Omega Strikers will be wrapping up development after it ships its next update. The team at Odyssey Interactive is making this tough decision in order to guarantee the future of the studio.

In a video update, Odyssey mentions how servers and matchmaking for the title will stay online, and balance updates will continue to be released in the foreseeable future. The custom games tool will also be polished up, but beyond this, there won't be any new strikers, passes, skins or maps.

Any purchases players made in Omega Strikers will apparently carry over as "premium currency" in the next game.

"This tears us up... the whole Odyssey team, it's not something we ever wanted to say, and we know that it's not something that you ever wanted to hear. We love this game, we love these characters and most of all we love this community that's formed around them...and it hurts us to have to let you down, but for Odyssey to have a shot in the future, we need to take what we've learned from Omega Strikers and use it to build something new."

The team goes on to mention how it's "super optimistic" about its future even though Omega Strikers wasn't a commercial success, and wants to take everything it has learned to make something "new and fresh". At the moment it's all "early ideas and prototypes" but the existing community will be the first to experience these new creations featuring characters they "know and love".

You can learn more about the "future of Omega Strikers" in a detailed FAQ on the studio's website and video below: