If you're looking for a reason to get excited about the upcoming free-to-play "footbrawler" Omega Strikers, then check out the opening cinematic video for the game.
It's not just any old clip, this one has been done by the talented Japanese animation studio, Studio Trigger - perhaps best known in recent times for its work on the Netflix Cyberpunk: Edgerunner series but also known for past hits like Kill la Kill and even its contributions to game series like Shantae.
Nintendo even went to the extent of highlighting the Odyssey Interactive published game on its main social media accounts:
So, what exactly is Omega Strikers? Once again, it's a free-to-play title. Players must "smash opponents" off an arena in a lightening fast 3v3 "footbrawler game. You'll "sling slimes, toss tofu and rocket boost to victory with 15+ strikers, and squad up with friends to take down rivals.
This game also includes local and online support for up to six players, additional in-game purchases and will also contain "big seasonal updates" - continually evolving the experience with more stages, strikers and unlockables. Here's a look at the actual gameplay:
Wow... That animation is so fluid. Game looks fun as well, might try it out.
It's got the good looking animes, a whole bunch of the animes. I wonder how well it will do.
Looks promising and the marketing is intriguing, it's too bad it's one of those live service game that could also disappeared if not successful enough.
I love it when studio trigger does stuff like this!
Ask for the game I’m vary excited for it! I hope it does well, and I hope I enjoy it.
Studio Trigger never disappoints with their animation. They are some of the best in the industry, although their plots are a little excessive, their animation style fits into their storytelling.
"but also known for past hits like Kill la Kill and even its contributions to game series like Shantae"
As well as Project X Zone which, being a Nintendo game, you'd expect to be namedropped first in line on a site like this.😉
