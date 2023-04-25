Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you're looking for a reason to get excited about the upcoming free-to-play "footbrawler" Omega Strikers, then check out the opening cinematic video for the game.

It's not just any old clip, this one has been done by the talented Japanese animation studio, Studio Trigger - perhaps best known in recent times for its work on the Netflix Cyberpunk: Edgerunner series but also known for past hits like Kill la Kill and even its contributions to game series like Shantae.

Nintendo even went to the extent of highlighting the Odyssey Interactive published game on its main social media accounts:





Pre-order today: pic.twitter.com/Y6AhVaWVpt Time to strike it down and hype up the crowd! Watch the Omega Strikers cinematic music trailer—produced by @trigger_inc —coming April 27 to Nintendo Switch.

So, what exactly is Omega Strikers? Once again, it's a free-to-play title. Players must "smash opponents" off an arena in a lightening fast 3v3 "footbrawler game. You'll "sling slimes, toss tofu and rocket boost to victory with 15+ strikers, and squad up with friends to take down rivals.

This game also includes local and online support for up to six players, additional in-game purchases and will also contain "big seasonal updates" - continually evolving the experience with more stages, strikers and unlockables. Here's a look at the actual gameplay:

Will you be checking out this one when it arrives later this week on 27th April? Comment below.