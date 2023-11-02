Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update [Thu 2nd Nov, 2023 06:30 GMT]:

Season 4 of Dragon Ball: The Breakers is now live. It comes packed with all sorts of new content, the highlight being the new Raider Broly.





The content is fully packed with the new Raider Broly, Survivor Skins, transpheres and more! In addition, receive over 100 summon tickets during Season 4! #DBTB Season 4 is now available!The content is fully packed with the new Raider Broly, Survivor Skins, transpheres and more! In addition, receive over 100 summon tickets during Season 4! pic.twitter.com/qHey9Tmjbu November 1, 2023

Original [Sat 28th Oct, 2023 04:00 BST]:

After a recent teaser, Bandai Namco has now lifted the lid on Season 4 of Dragon Ball: The Breakers, arriving 1st November.

As many fans guessed, the new raider joining the battle is Broly (available with TP Tokens). It doesn't end there, either. In addition to this are new survivor skins including Cheelai, Lemo, Bulma (Snow Gear) and Mr. Satan. This skin is available via Dragon Tier and the rest will be unlockable with TP Tokens. In the trailer above you can also spot a Gogeta cameo!

In addition to this, there's currently 1st anniversary items available including new transpheres, the new map (Dangerous Ground), special anniversary items, and new customisable items. Check out the 1st anniversary live stream on YouTube.