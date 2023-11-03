Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Rumours of Nintendo's next console — the one that we are still preliminarily referring to as the 'Switch 2' — have continued to come thick and fast this year and, if they are to be believed, all signs are pointing towards an announcement and release in 2024. Many of these rumours are built on hearsay, but the tech experts over at Digital Foundry have been digging into something more concrete: the chip that it is believed sits at the heart of the Switch successor.

Of course, none of this is official for the moment (the amount of official 'Switch 2' news out there wouldn't fill the back of a postage stamp), but Digital Foundry states that the chip in question, dubbed Nvidia's T239, is almost certainly tied to a Nintendo project due to how it continues to support the "console-specific graphics API" that was used on the original Switch's Tegra chip. In short, it's all rather interesting.

But what can this chip actually do in real-world performance terms when it comes to gaming? In the above video, DF's Richard Leadbetter explains a handful of potential features and even shows what they might look like running on upgraded Switch-style hardware, playing titles like Death Stranding, Cyberpunk 2077 and A Plague Tale Requiem as examples.