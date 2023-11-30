Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Back in the days before the Switch eShop was awash with cat-based indie games, there was Cattails. This feline RPG — where you play as an actual cat, we might add — provided us with a good way to while away the hours back in 2018 and we went on to reward it an 8/10 in our review. Well, the cat's out the bag now, as its sequel, Cattails: Wildwood Story has pounced its way onto the Switch eShop today!

Wildwood Story looks to carry on much of the same cat cuteness that we enjoyed in its predecessor. You once again play as a cat (shock) as you lead your colony into the mysterious forest where you will make new feline friends, forage for food, fight off foes and who knows... maybe even fall in love.

Aside from the usual life sim / RPG elements on display, this sequel also has a dark underbelly of a story — and as any cat owner will tell you, you never touch the belly. Yes, it looks like there are baddy cats and spooky spirits to contend with this time, so you best hope that your cat army is up to scratch.

For a little more information on the game's features and a look at some screenshots, check out the following from publisher and developer Falcon Development:

- Hunting: Use your acute sense of smell to track nearby prey. Carefully approach, then pounce through the air to catch them unaware! With some skill, you’ll have a meal waiting for you in the grass.

- Friendship and Romance: Spending your time with others is a great way to make friends! Stick around and chat for a while, or bring an extra item you have laying around to give as a gift. All adult colony cats can be befriended, dated, and married!

- Colony Building: Choose where to start your new settlement and customize your town to your liking. Will you live in a dense pine forest, a sandy beach, a flower-filled river meadow, a mysterious swamp, or maybe even a volcano? Expand your town by attracting new residents.

- Combat: Eerie Voidling Cats are appearing in great numbers to challenge your new settlement. You will need to stand firm against the interminable flow of enemies that encroach upon your borders. Brave cats of your colony will join your side and help to stem the tide. But where are these evil spirits coming from? Perhaps you can unravel the mystery and put an end to the assault...

- Gardening: While most plants grow naturally in the wild, the best quality herbs result from careful nurturing in a controlled environment. Sow several seeds at a time to reap a large harvest later. With daily attention, your plot will stay healthy and yield high-quality herbs. Keep what you grow for adventuring later, or sell it for a tidy profit!

- Coat Studio: Cats come in all shapes, sizes, and colors. Use the Coat Studio at any time to update your appearance and create a truly unique player character! Choose from a wide variety of body types, colors, and accessories. Mix and match as you please, then share your creations with others.

- Original Soundtrack: Over 2 hours of kitten-inspired music will accompany your adventures in the game. Composed by series veteran Tormod Garvin, featuring accompanists Naomi Sullivan and Alex Hill-Knight.

Cattails: Wildwood Story is now available to pick up on the Switch eShop for £15.29 / $17.99 which includes a 10% discount available until 20th December.