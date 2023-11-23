Earlier this year, Nintendo announced Charles Martinet would no longer be the voice of Mario, but would stay on as a Mario ambassador. Martinet even admitted at the time he wasn't even sure what it exactly it meant.

With this mind, Nintendo has now shared an update about the events to feature at Nintendo Live 2024, taking place in Tokyo next year, and one of the special segments will be a Mario-themed one titled "Mario Dojo". According to the official website, Charles will be appearing as a special guest.

" Success! Mario Dojo " where you can try various Mario games .At the "Special Stage," everyone in the venue will be asked to go up on stage and try their hand at a Mario game. In addition, Charles Martinet, who has been the voice actor for characters such as Mario for many years , will appear as a special guest."

In the Super Mario games, Martinet has now been officially replaced by Kevin Afghani who has so far voiced Mario, Luigi and Wario in Super Mario Bros. Wonder and WarioWare: Move It! on the Nintendo Switch.

And although Charles is now officially done in the role, his voice will apparently still be featured in the upcoming Switch release Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, due out next year.

Apart from Martinet's appearance at Nintendo Live 2024, Nintendo will also be hosting orchestral concerts for The Legend of Zelda and Splatoon series.