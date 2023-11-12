Back in 2020, it was announced Braid: Anniversary Edition would be coming to the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms.

Now, in the latest update earlier this week, it seems the plans might have changed. The 15th anniversary version of the game is officially arriving on 30th April 2024 for PlayStation, Xbox, Windows, and even Netflix's subscription service. It's also been confirmed via social media a "Mac and Linux" release will arrive later next year after the initial launch.

"April 30, 2024. Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Netflix on iOS and Android. A new world of puzzles, 15+ hours of developer commentary. I'll see you there!"

Missing from this announcement is a Switch release. GoNintendo has already reached out to Braid creator Jonathan Blow, but there's no update at this point in time.

It's got many Switch fans wondering what's going on (including our own community here on Nintendo Life), and there are plenty of theories circulating online. When it does launch next year, the remaster of this puzzle adventure where you manipulate time will feature improved visuals and audio commentary.

For now, though, Braid's anniversary release does not appear to be locked in for the Switch. Here's what the game's website originally mentioned when this project was announced back in August 2020 (via My Nintendo News):

“The plan is to release simultaneously on: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, Windows, Mac, and Linux.” (2020)

If we hear any updates about a possible Switch or Nintendo platform release in the future, we'll let you know.