Back in 2020, it was announced Braid: Anniversary Edition would be coming to the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms.
Now, in the latest update earlier this week, it seems the plans might have changed. The 15th anniversary version of the game is officially arriving on 30th April 2024 for PlayStation, Xbox, Windows, and even Netflix's subscription service. It's also been confirmed via social media a "Mac and Linux" release will arrive later next year after the initial launch.
"April 30, 2024. Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Netflix on iOS and Android. A new world of puzzles, 15+ hours of developer commentary. I'll see you there!"
Missing from this announcement is a Switch release. GoNintendo has already reached out to Braid creator Jonathan Blow, but there's no update at this point in time.
It's got many Switch fans wondering what's going on (including our own community here on Nintendo Life), and there are plenty of theories circulating online. When it does launch next year, the remaster of this puzzle adventure where you manipulate time will feature improved visuals and audio commentary.
For now, though, Braid's anniversary release does not appear to be locked in for the Switch. Here's what the game's website originally mentioned when this project was announced back in August 2020 (via My Nintendo News):
“The plan is to release simultaneously on: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, Windows, Mac, and Linux.” (2020)
If we hear any updates about a possible Switch or Nintendo platform release in the future, we'll let you know.
[source gonintendo.com]
Comments 10
I'm wondering if they determined that the level of visual quality (e.g. texture resolution) was too high for the Switch to handle, and decided against doing a compromised release when the entire point is the redrawn visuals.
Hopefully it comes to switch. Such a great game!
130 million+ potential lost sales. What a dumb decision.
Well, at least there is a PS5 version.
Maybe Netflix didn’t want another portable version other than their own and paid to keep it off Switch.
Probably cancelled. Move on.
Switch 2 launch title...
Announcement in an Indie Showcase...
Cancelled because of <insert fan theory here>...
@GrailUK
"It cancelled because we (the developers) are too cool to release our games on video game machine for babies"
(Sarcastic Mode ON)
Might be a case of “I don’t want to compromise my vision”. Real annoying he hasn’t listed a reason why Switch is not listed or even an acknowledgment.
ALWAYS the afterthought. At best.
Tap here to load 10 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...