Just a month after the release of Borderlands 3 on the Switch, a rating has now been discovered for a Nintendo version of the Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box in Germany.

This collection contains a total of six games and all of the add-on content. This games included are Borderlands, Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Tales from the Borderlands, Borderlands 3, and New Tales from the Borderlands.

One title not included in this collection is the latest spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, which was released last year.

This collection has previously been released on Xbox, PlayStation and PC platforms, and according to an official description is intended for players who are new to the Borderlands universe. There's no official announcement about this package coming to the Switch but if we hear any updates, we'll let you know.