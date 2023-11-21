If there weren't enough updates going live today, we've now also got one for Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition, which finally made its debut on the Switch last month.

Early tests suggest it's made some significant improvements. According to the team, the performance in the game has been further optimised and there are even some texture improvements. In general, it is mostly "quality-of-life" changes. Here are the full details:

Today we will release an update for Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition on Nintendo Switch, which will be live by 12:00 PM PT. Note that these updates only apply to Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition on Nintendo Switch; to see the most up-to-date notes for Borderlands 3 on other platforms, please refer to the dedicated Borderlands 3 Update Notes page.

This update addresses many quality-of-life changes, but we wanted to specifically call out some specific changes we've made based on reported community concerns.





📈 Performance optimizations

👀 Visual & audio improvements

🌐 Matchmaking updates

💡 ...MANY more quality-of-life updates!



Read the full patch notes 👇pic.twitter.com/jJIiGoh8jF We're releasing an update today for Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition on Nintendo Switch, including...📈 Performance optimizations👀 Visual & audio improvements🌐 Matchmaking updates💡 ...MANY more quality-of-life updates!Read the full patch notes 👇 https://t.co/ld0iUlTDHu November 20, 2023

Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition - November 20, 2023