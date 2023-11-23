Earlier this year, we were excited to hear that even more courtroom drama would be heading our way in 2024 with Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy. A physical was later announced for Japan and while a multi-language version would be available to import, it looked like the collection would be digital-only in the West. Well, it looks like all that is changing.

Revealed in a recent post from Twitter account @Wario64, an ESRB-rated physical is now available to pre-order from the Canadian store Video Games Plus for $64.99 CAD (roughly $47 USD / £38). This North American version is still set to release on 25th January 2024, but will not require the import costs that we previously thought would be our only play option.

According to Wario64's tweet, those who pre-ordered the import version of the game through VGP can contact the store's service team to switch over to a North American copy.

VGP says if you preordered the import version from them and want to switch over to the North American version, email their service team https://t.co/JD3LSFNHbO November 23, 2023

It is currently unclear whether a similar release will be coming to Europe, but at least we know that there are a number of import options on the table now.

As a reminder, this collection will pull together Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice, providing yet another DS/3DS throwback on the Switch.

