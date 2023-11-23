Earlier this year, we were excited to hear that even more courtroom drama would be heading our way in 2024 with Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy. A physical was later announced for Japan and while a multi-language version would be available to import, it looked like the collection would be digital-only in the West. Well, it looks like all that is changing.
Revealed in a recent post from Twitter account @Wario64, an ESRB-rated physical is now available to pre-order from the Canadian store Video Games Plus for $64.99 CAD (roughly $47 USD / £38). This North American version is still set to release on 25th January 2024, but will not require the import costs that we previously thought would be our only play option.
According to Wario64's tweet, those who pre-ordered the import version of the game through VGP can contact the store's service team to switch over to a North American copy.
It is currently unclear whether a similar release will be coming to Europe, but at least we know that there are a number of import options on the table now.
As a reminder, this collection will pull together Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice, providing yet another DS/3DS throwback on the Switch.
Capcom virtually never do European physical releases for things like Mega Man or Ace Attorney. They will do for the big stuff like Resident Evil or Monster Hunter though.
The Apollo Justice trilogy evidently getting a North American physical release is a big surprise though. I hope they have the foresight to do the same for the Phoenix Wright trilogy, as even The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles got a North American physical release.
I'm just glad to get some indication of a price. Game's out in two months and for some reason other than a placeholder on Steam has no store listings yet.
That's one hell of a box art
Interesting that the game's rated T. Dual Destinies never had any real reason to be rated M in the first place (okay, MAYBE the Athena scene, but even then I've seen T rated games that got away with worse) so nice to see it corrected this time around.
Oh, nice! Might have to double-dip on this physical and a Steam copy...
Also that box art looks incredible
@Lizuka It was a nice surprise to find out it was rated T. I always felt like Dual Destinies' M rating was completely unwarranted and probably dissuaded younger people from playing it. DD is probably the darkest entry in the series, and there are a couple of borderline moments like the one you mentioned, but still I think as a whole the trilogy deserves the T rating
Hopefully this game comes with a demo.
And btw everyone, this remastered trilogy uses the RE engine.
And still no way to wish list it on the eshop!!!
@StarPoint "DD is probably the darkest entry in the series"
T&T would like a word with you.
If that's the case, it might change my plan of importing a Japanese copy like I did with the first trilogy.
