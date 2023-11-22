Following the release of its new map last month, Among Us is now seemingly teasing not one, but multiple collaborations with many other indie games.

In a brief post on social media, the official account mentions how "indie games are so cool" and that it would be even cooler "if they did stuff together one day". Below this is an image featuring a crew member in the middle and silhouettes of various other characters.

wow indie games are so cool. it'd be even cooler if they did stuff together one day. haha. imagine. ha. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/yLXZu7Ti4v November 21, 2023

Some fans have already taken a guess, suggesting there could be future collaborations with games like Untitled Goose Game. Obviously, nothing has been confirmed just yet, but this wouldn't be the first time Among Us has collaborated with other series before.

Innersloth's communication director Victoria Tran also chimed in, mentioning how exciting this post is: