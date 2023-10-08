Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition is out now on the Nintendo Switch and if you're curious to know how this version looks alongside a next-generation version, you've come to the right place.

The folks at GameXplain have put together a side-by-side graphics comparison of Borderlands 3 on the Switch and the PlayStation 5. Given the dated hardware the title is working with, it's doing a decent job recreating the third entry. The most noticeable difference is probably the muddier textures.

As for performance, early tests suggest the game runs between 30fps and 40fps during more heated moments. Be on the lookout for a review of Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition here on Nintendo Life in the near future.