After years of classification board leaks, Borderlands 3 has finally arrived on the Nintendo Switch today. It's being delivered in the form of the Ultimate Edition, which comes with all previously released DLC.

There's apparently been some confusion online about this version's file size and now the official Borderlands social media account has chimed in with the "exact breakdown" - explaining why the physical packaging referencing the game being "62 GB" in size isn't accurate. Here's the full rundown:

"Actual file size is 23.5 GB. We had to submit a file size at packaging time but kept working to optimize it. Exact breakdown:" Total: 23.5 GB

Base game: 8.5 GB

DLC: 15 GB "Borderlands 3 on Nintendo Switch is set up so that all DLC can be installed individually, where you can choose what to add to your game. Now go out there and make some mayhem!"

So, there you go - the total file size is actually 23.5 GB and the DLC updates can be installed individually. If there are any developments, we'll let you know.