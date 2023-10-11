Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Developer Adrienne Bazir and publisher Armor Games Studios have announced that the turn-based, time-loop RPG In Stars and Time will launch on the Nintendo Switch on November 20th, 2023.

Boasting visuals and gameplay not too dissimilar to the modern classic Undertale, In Stars and Time focuses its story on the concept of a time-loop, during which the protagonist Siffrin and their friends must bring an end to an evil tyrannical king before the clock resets.

Here's the official synopsis from Armor Games Studios:

In Stars and Time sees Siffrin and their adventurer friends Mirabelle, Isabeau, Odile, and Bonnie set out to end the tyrannical reign of an evil king. But, with victory in their sights, tragedy strikes, the clock resets, and they have to do it all over again. Trapped in a time-loop only Siffrin notices, this found family must fight to save the world by repeating the same two days over and over again to fix their past mistakes… In this time-looping RPG adventure, learn more about the world and Siffrin’s friends with each loop, challenge deadly foes to Rock, Paper, Scissors, equip your friends’ memories to buff your party, and pray to the Change God for good luck in your travels.

What do you make of this one? Will you be adding it to your Switch collection come November 20th?