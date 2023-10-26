Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

SNK is launching The King of Fighters XIII Global Match on the Nintendo Switch next month, and to remind everyone, it's now released a new trailer.

This title was originally announced in April of this year with an update in August confirming this version would arrive on 16th November 2023. When it is finally released, players can look forward to a "rollback netcode overhaul" to improve the overall online functionality.

SNK has also previously confirmed physical, deluxe, and collector's editions, which include a copy of the game and various other goodies.