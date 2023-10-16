Minecraft Live saw a number of exciting announcements for Mojang's blocky world. There was update news, live performances, the reveal of the game's next mob, but perhaps the most exciting addition came in the shape of a new DLC package from a galaxy far, far away....

The Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC will be bringing some Clone Wars action to Minecraft on 7th November. This one will see you playing training to become a Jedi Knight, embarking on missions with some familiar faces (Master Yoda, Mace Windu, Obi-Wan Kenobi, you know the drill) and taking on monsters and Sith Lords alike.

What's more, you will also get to wield your own custom lightsaber and travel about with your own droid companion — in the DLC, we must stress, not in real life... unfortunately. You can get a taste of everything that this DLC will have in store by checking out the following trailer from @MinecraftMarket and more details can be found in the summary from Mojang below:





With your lightsaber in hand, it’s time to see the galaxy! Play as a Jedi Knight as you battle creatures, duel other Jedi, and embark on a special mission with Yoda to an uncharted planet-coming November 7th! Just announced at #MinecraftLive : Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC.With your lightsaber in hand, it’s time to see the galaxy! Play as a Jedi Knight as you battle creatures, duel other Jedi, and embark on a special mission with Yoda to an uncharted planet-coming November 7th! pic.twitter.com/7665Gj6XcS October 15, 2023

During the show, Vu Bui got a visit from none other than R2D2! Apparently, a spot in the Jedi ranks has opened up, and it has my name on it! Fine, maybe it has yours on it too, but who can truly master the Force we will see on November 7 when the Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC lands on Minecraft Marketplace!

This DLC is set during the Clone Wars and you will train with Grand Master Yoda, Mace Windu, and the other Jedi as a young Padawan. Rise to the rank of Jedi Knight and set out on missions to biomes far, far away. Rumor has it you will battle galactic monsters, explore unchartered planets, and maybe even meet the dark side...! The exact details are for Jedi Knights only, so you will find out more once you learn how to swing your lightsaber.

As if that wasn’t exciting enough, everyone gets their own customizable lightsaber and droid! No doubt I will spend many moons creating my little droid buddy and trying on new Jedi robes too!

All that and plenty more fun can be found in the Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC on November 7. See you in hyperspace, young Padawan!

Of course, this is not the first time that we have seen Star Wars leap into Minecraft (we still can't shake the thought of those eerily detailed skin packs from a few years back) but it will be nice to see the continuation of 2023's Clone Wars renaissance.

Will you be picking up this Star Wars DLC? Use the force in the comments below.