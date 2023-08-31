2K just dropped a bit of a bombshell — Borderlands 3 will be coming to Switch on 6th October 2023 in a brand new package that includes all previously released DLC (thanks, Gematsu).

The game was rated for Switch back in December 2022, but we finally have confirmation from publisher 2K. Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition will be getting a physical and digital release and will cost $59.99 and is likely based on the Ultimate Edition which is already available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

As the third mainline entry in the Borderlands series, Borderlands 3 introduced new playable Hunters, new weapons, skills, but brought back that same humour fans have come to know and love. Borderlands Legendary Collection and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection have been on Switch since 2020.

Here's a rundown of the Switch version of Borderlands 3 from 2K and developer Gearbox Software:

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition is the quintessential Borderlands 3 experience, featuring the award-winning base game plus all six content add-ons and the full collection of bonus cosmetic packs. Blast through multiple worlds as one of four Vault Hunters—the ultimate treasure—seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization.

Play solo or join a friend in two-player local and online cooperative play to take on deadly enemies, score loads of loot, and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy. Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition on Nintendo Switch content includes:

- Borderlands 3 base game

- “Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot”

- “Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock”

- “Bounty of Blood”

- “Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck”

- “Designer’s Cut”

- “Director’s Cut”

- Over 30 cosmetic items

Will you be picking up Borderlands 3 on Switch in October? Let us know in the comments.