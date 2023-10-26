Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After its successful Kickstarter campaign, pixel art roguelite Astral Ascent is now heading to the Nintendo Switch next month on November 14th, 2023.

Crafted by developer Hibernian Workshop, the game has been in early access for a year prior to its full release. It will feature 12 powerful bosses to defeat that will require you to customise your own gameplay style by combining hundreds of spells.

Here's the official synopsis from Hibernian Workshop:

"Choose one of four heroes and explore the Garden, an astral prison guarded by 12 powerful mystical bosses: the Zodiacs. Challenge them with dozens of unique spells and faithful friends by your side to unfold the story of this platform roguelite with lightning-fast combat."

This definitely looks like one to keep a close eye on thanks to its gorgeous visuals and Dead Cells-inspired gameplay. We'll see in the coming days and months if the long wait will be worth it.

Let us know with a comment below if you've got Astral Ascent on your Switch wishlist.