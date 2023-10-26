After its successful Kickstarter campaign, pixel art roguelite Astral Ascent is now heading to the Nintendo Switch next month on November 14th, 2023.
Crafted by developer Hibernian Workshop, the game has been in early access for a year prior to its full release. It will feature 12 powerful bosses to defeat that will require you to customise your own gameplay style by combining hundreds of spells.
Here's the official synopsis from Hibernian Workshop:
"Choose one of four heroes and explore the Garden, an astral prison guarded by 12 powerful mystical bosses: the Zodiacs. Challenge them with dozens of unique spells and faithful friends by your side to unfold the story of this platform roguelite with lightning-fast combat."
This definitely looks like one to keep a close eye on thanks to its gorgeous visuals and Dead Cells-inspired gameplay. We'll see in the coming days and months if the long wait will be worth it.
Looks nice. Not much gameplay given away in that trailer but I'll keep an eye on the reviews.
If it's half as good as Dead Cells I will take it
Looking forward to this one!
One of the programmers operates out of the office hotel I'm in, and he's pretty tense with ironing out as many bugs as possible before launch, so let's hope it's a smooth experience on arrival. ^^
Okay this looks good!
TIL, I'd totally watch 16-bit style anime.
@Bobb
Still havent played Dead cells, is it that good?
@The-Chosen-one it's a procedurally generated fast paced sidescroller platform with some unforgiving enemies you must dodge and/or kill before you're killed. Dying (or finishing the run) sees you back to the beginning of the run to spend on some permanent upgrades. You will want to progress on difficulty to see the whole story.
People often describes it as a roguelite soulslike metroidvania. It takes a few runs to accustom yourself, but if that sounds like your cup of tea, it's well worth it. I've been ignoring this game for years and finally caved with the Castlevania DLC and I'm glad I did.
@Bobb
Oehh, you got me with the castlevania DLC, missed that part. Will check later of its still on sale.
Thanks for the info.
