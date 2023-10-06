The Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has recently shared quite a lot of details about the next update, and his latest post on social media showcases "hats on cats (and dogs)" in the popular farming and lifestyle sim.

Yes, as you can see below, it seems you'll be able to put all sorts of different hats on your furry friends in Version 1.6:

Interestingly, there was a PC mod for Stardew Valley released earlier this year that allowed players to do similar things, so this above teaser could lead to hats for pets across all versions of the game.

Last week, ConcernedApe shared a "sneak peek" of Version 1.6, showing off a list of content coming in this next update. When it does eventually arrive, players can also expect new festivals, late-game content and end-game quests, new lines of dialogue, "new secrets" and much more.

In related news, the Stardew creator recently hit one million followers on his social media and celebrated it with another look at his new game, Haunted Chocolatier.