So how are other outlets feeling about this new entry now that they've had some more time with it? IGN had high praise for the game:

"Wonder proves once again that Nintendo remains an incredible innovator, consistently keeping you on your toes with its next ingenious mechanic and way to play. It has also established an impressive history of rarely using the same trick twice, even within the same game... And after the glimpses of the other wild stages we’ve seen in the latest trailer, It feels like the possibilities for the plumbers and friends are endless."

Vooks.net said Wonder finally feels like a proper "new" entry:

"Wonder is possibly going to be the more-ish Mario game, and it’s certainly the freshest and most surprising 2D Mario has felt – possibly ever."

Press-Start made note of how the game's frame rate "remains rock solid" and loved the art direction:

"Super Mario Bros. Wonder is visually one of the most impressive-looking Mario games, donning a new artistic style... Mario and even enemies are visually expressive, colours pop, and during all of this malarkey, the framerate remains rock solid. While the scope and scale might not be akin to Odyssey or even Bowser’s Fury, Wonder is still not to be underestimated from a presentation standpoint."

Eurogamer is just as impressed with the amount of ideas on display here:

"There are so many new ideas here, pretty much shaken into every stage like seasoning into a bag of popcorn. It can be hard, at first, to get your bearings...Apart from very simple rituals - levels have new purple coins alongside the gold that can be collected for prizes, there are badges that are unlocked that allow for a special move when worn, new stages are unlocked by collecting Wonder Seeds - the game wants you to feel lost in an ever-shifting sea of gimmickry. It does. And it works."

And My Nintendo News thinks it's a "revolutionary" step for the series:

"Super Mario Bros. Wonder is without-a-doubt revolutionary, and could very well be one of the best 2D Mario games yet...If you’ve been wondering whether or not you should pre-order...it’s safe to say that you absolutely should"

