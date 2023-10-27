Update [Fri 27th Oct, 2023 13:45 BST]: With our heads full of Mario Wonder, it is easy to forget the other Nintendo news in the world, so this is your friendly reminder that Splatoon 3's next Splatfest kicks off this weekend.
Celebrating this year's Splatoween event, the question this time around is "Which would be the best friend?" with Team Zombie, Skeleton and Ghost all stepping up for your vote. You can find the exact time that the Splatfest will get underway in your region below.
- North America - 27th October 2023, 5pm PDT - 29th October 2023, 5pm PDT
- Australia - 28th October 2023, 10am AEST - 30th October 11am AEST
- New Zealand - 28th October 2023, 12pm NZST - 30th October 12pm NZST
- UK - 28th October 2023, 1am BST - 30th October 2023 1am BST
- Europe - 28th October 2023, 2am CEST- 30th October 2023 2am CEST
- Japan - 28th October 2023 9am JST - 30th October 2023 9am JST
Remember, alongside the usual Splatfest t-shirts, this Splatoween also sees a selection of spooky headgear up for grabs for free! Head to the Nintendo Switch News app to redeem yours.