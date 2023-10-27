Splatoon 3 Splatoween
Image: Nintendo

Update [Fri 27th Oct, 2023 13:45 BST]: With our heads full of Mario Wonder, it is easy to forget the other Nintendo news in the world, so this is your friendly reminder that Splatoon 3's next Splatfest kicks off this weekend.

Celebrating this year's Splatoween event, the question this time around is "Which would be the best friend?" with Team Zombie, Skeleton and Ghost all stepping up for your vote. You can find the exact time that the Splatfest will get underway in your region below.

  • North America - 27th October 2023, 5pm PDT - 29th October 2023, 5pm PDT
  • Australia - 28th October 2023, 10am AEST - 30th October 11am AEST
  • New Zealand - 28th October 2023, 12pm NZST - 30th October 12pm NZST
  • UK - 28th October 2023, 1am BST - 30th October 2023 1am BST
  • Europe - 28th October 2023, 2am CEST- 30th October 2023 2am CEST
  • Japan - 28th October 2023 9am JST - 30th October 2023 9am JST
Remember, alongside the usual Splatfest t-shirts, this Splatoween also sees a selection of spooky headgear up for grabs for free! Head to the Nintendo Switch News app to redeem yours.

Original article [Fri 13th Oct, 2023 15:15 BST]: With an eye on the spooky season ahead, Nintendo has today announced that the 'Splatoween' event will be bringing a scary Splatfest to Splatoon 3 later this month.

The event is set to run from 27th-29th October and will focus on all things Halloween. Of course, the Splatfest is set to be the star of the show, with this year's creepy competition asking 'Which would be the best friend?' as teams Zombie, Skeleton and Ghost will battle it out for spooky supremacy. Voting will open on 20th October, so get thinking!

But this isn't just any old Splatfest, this is Splatoween, and we can expect to see some haunting headgear appear for the event alongside the usual team-specific t-shirts. According to the reveal tweet from @SplatoonNA, these items will be available "via the Splatoon 3 channel in News on your Nintendo Switch system", so be sure to keep an eye out if you want to pick up any of the following goodies.

Splatoon 3 Splatoween
Image: Nintendo

There are still a few weeks to go before this one gets underway, so you have plenty of time to settle on which team will get your vote. Remember, you can find all of the information on the upcoming Splatfest as well as those which have come before in our guide below.

