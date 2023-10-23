We've long had grievances with some of the games showing up on Nintendo's eShop. Amongst some true shining gems, lumps of coal have been dumped with seemingly no consideration for consumer satisfaction, including the likes of The Last Hope - Dead Zone Survival (since removed) and Prison Life Simulator 2022.
The latest addition is perhaps one of the most egregious, and it comes from repeat offender INSTAMARKETINGANDGAME, a company that has knocked out "classics" such as Counter Bunny Hop - Strike Go Simulator Xtreme Deluxe 3D Shooter and War Tank Machine Battle Vehicle Simulator - Fight World Wars WWII Mechanic Troopers Royale Driving. It's a game that, quite frankly, goes way beyond the boundaries of decency.
It's called Need for Spirit Drink & Drive Simulator, and it tasks the player with delivering various alcoholic beverages to celebrations across a range of environments. The twist? The driver simply can't stop drinking their supply, meaning that there's every chance your vision will become significantly blurry whilst driving, making collisions all the more probable.
The official eShop page does include a statement that discourages from drink driving in real life, but really, this is a bit much, isn't it? What's even more baffling is that PEGI (Pan European Game Information) has seen fit to give it a rating of 3+, meaning children of pretty much any age can experience drink driving on the Switch. Wonderful.
What do you make of this latest addition to the eShop? Do you think Nintendo will allow it to stick around? Let us know with a comment.
[source nintendo.co.uk]
Awful and stupid, but arguably no worse than running around with automatic weapons shooting human beings in the head. This is all emblematic of a larger issue in video games.
I'm surprised you guys at Nintendo Life don't have a direct channel to Nintendo to flag things like that.
How is this any worse than Grand Theft Auto, for example?
Counterpoint: spotlighting a shovelware game will increase sales.
While it's a stupid idea for a game I don't think there can be much moral uproar when nobody bats an eyelid at stuff like GTA.
I'm more surprised at the rating. Surely when the inclusion of alcohol would make the minimum be a teen rating?
I personally have more of a problem with a game I saw recently called Favella Zombie Shooter. There's something repugnant about trawling through one of worlds nastiest slums gunning down poor people. I'd much rather be going through the glass and steel skyscrapers the rich dwell in with a shotgun but that's just me.
What're you talking about, this is GOTY material right here. Heck, maybe even the GOAT.
@PizzaKing Well after thinking about it for a whole 2 seconds, I'd say the difference is that Grand Theft Auto isn't rated 3+. Thinking is hard though, so I can see where you're coming from.
@Peteykins Then there's really no winning here is it?
Call out something bad, increase interests.
Stay quiet and more will see it as a invitation to copy.
@Frogspree No reason to be rude.
@Frogspree Whoooooooaaaaa! Is this that "sarcasm" I keep hearing the kids talking about, cause it's sooooooooooo refreshing!
...sorry.
Couldn’t help but laugh while reading through this, kinda hilarious really. Probably should get the age rating higher though.
3+ rating!! That's shocking they have allowed that.
Otherwise I am all for games that give escapism of reality, I personally really enjoyed playing out things in GTA that obviously I wouldn't IRL.
@LikelySatan Yeah, but sarcasm can go multiple ways.
One being funny that invites others to laugh.
The other just doing it to mock someone.
The comment you're relishing in is the latter. Not cool.
As others said, doesn't seem any worse than shooting innocent people or running over sidewalks in GTA.
Hell, GTA even has drug trips. The 3+ rating is a bit weird though.
In this clown ass country you can drink drive and actually kill people in real life and get away with a slap on the wrist and your license handed back on a silver platter like it's a god given right. So I guess it only makes sense to teach kids from a young age that drink driving is no biggie, just make sure you have fun, don't worry about anyone else, even if they are bouncing off your bonnet.
Sounds like the sort of game I'd make (and enjoy) in high school. I wouldn't buy it but this is kinda pearl clutchy considering there's plenty of morally dubious games out there which are celebrated.
I feel like this could’ve been way more in depth than just “developer name” “game name”, “game summary”, and “age rating”.
Feels like some weird vendetta when read out (despite it making total sense).
Also, yeah. This is just bad GTA.
