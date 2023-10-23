We've long had grievances with some of the games showing up on Nintendo's eShop. Amongst some true shining gems, lumps of coal have been dumped with seemingly no consideration for consumer satisfaction, including the likes of The Last Hope - Dead Zone Survival (since removed) and Prison Life Simulator 2022.

The latest addition is perhaps one of the most egregious, and it comes from repeat offender INSTAMARKETINGANDGAME, a company that has knocked out "classics" such as Counter Bunny Hop - Strike Go Simulator Xtreme Deluxe 3D Shooter and War Tank Machine Battle Vehicle Simulator - Fight World Wars WWII Mechanic Troopers Royale Driving. It's a game that, quite frankly, goes way beyond the boundaries of decency.

It's called Need for Spirit Drink & Drive Simulator, and it tasks the player with delivering various alcoholic beverages to celebrations across a range of environments. The twist? The driver simply can't stop drinking their supply, meaning that there's every chance your vision will become significantly blurry whilst driving, making collisions all the more probable.

The official eShop page does include a statement that discourages from drink driving in real life, but really, this is a bit much, isn't it? What's even more baffling is that PEGI (Pan European Game Information) has seen fit to give it a rating of 3+, meaning children of pretty much any age can experience drink driving on the Switch. Wonderful.

What do you make of this latest addition to the eShop? Do you think Nintendo will allow it to stick around? Let us know with a comment.