As global companies go, Nintendo is notoriously relaxed about individuals and other companies picking from its vast catalogue of beloved IP, adapting it for their own works, and profiting from the results. Hang on, that doesn't sound right...
In a move that surely has the Ninjaphone ringing off the hook in Nintendo Lawyer HQ, the latest release from American rapper Asianae, 'Motion', samples Koji Kondo's Super Mario Bros. theme. If you're thinking, 'Oh, it probably has a little coin sound in the background or something,' er, no. We've linked the 'Clean' version below (still live on YouTube, for now), which has the artist rapping over the theme pretty much as is.
Featuring Asianae in a trademark Mario cap playing the arcade game Mario Kart GP, the video also contains a good deal more tiny-pants booty-jiggle than the typical Nintendo tie-in. And as you might surmise from the long sections of silence, the uncensored 'Explicit' version contains a very generous helping of the N word. You can still find it online if you're interested, and it's currently available to stream on Spotify.
How long will it be before Nintendo's legal eagles swoop down and snatch this from the internet while dropping a Mushroom Kingdom-sized cease-and-desist? Will it still be live by the end of the day?
Get your guesses for the takedown time in the comments.
[source youtube.com, via x.com]
Comments 51
Yeah, this goes beyond "creative freedom". Enjoy it while it lasts boys!
I was whistling the Mario theme song in public. Nintendo hit me with copyright.
Well this hurts my ears. Don't care if it gets taken down.
Is this what passes for all ages news on Nintendo Life now? Seems a bit... NSFW... for the general audience?
I’m either getting old now or that was the worst thing that I’ve ever seen ever!
My ears are still bleeding from it 😂
That was absolutely horrendous. Using this iconic beat to promote a song like this is wild to me. I'm downright hoping for a cease and desist asap.
Record company: 'Asiane is actually a huge Mario fan'
Fans: 'She is?! Typical Nintendo! Stifling fan creations. They clearly hate thier fans. Urgh...you know what. I'm going to buy 15 copies just to stick to them'
Naturally, I jest but you know someone will take that angle 😐
Again ruining stuff with rap and those basic beats ew
@martynstuff Nintendo doesn't hate their fans, but let's not get carried away, and pretend the corporate side of Nintendo is consumer friendly and loves their fans.
@wolvesboy Give your ears some exercise while the chance lasts then 😂
It's not a bad track, just not great. Her flow and voice reminds me of Missy Elliot which is no bad thing but whoever produced it should have done more than just put the lyrics over the top of the original theme. Goes way beyond fair use or paying for the use of a sample so it's leaving the track open to a copyright takedown.
Yeah, this is absolutely getting taken down... What's up with people these days serving takedowns up on a plate to Nintendo (I'm thinking of Dolphin on Steam and more recently the Talking Flowers mod before Wonder even came out)?!
Good article. This is going to be an interesting one. It's a good song. I like it. But surely they must have been aware to make a child-approproate video?
Here's what a Nintendo approved Mario sampling rap song sounds like... released in the UK in 1991. The song was approved by Shigeru Miyamoto himself after issues contacting Nintendo of America! Nintendo's Japanese artists even made the artwork for the single and album (which is on Spotify - Super Mario Compact Disco)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2nF92mu8X0
It's already gone 😆
EDIT: Oh nevermind just the college WiFi blocking it.
The first paragraph made me question my sanity, my ability to read English and whether of not I traveled to another universe overnight.
They were at least pretending to be doing something with the samples in the beginning, later it’s basically just playing along.
Just like they always say:
Music is like candy, you throw away the rappers.
@SurprisedRobinChu Sorry you hate the genre. Alot of good songs in there. A co-worker of mine, who has severe depression found therapy though the genre.
Removed - trolling
@gayfurries While I would agree, this song does kinda suck. Also, while they sample the song at the beginning, the second half is just playing it unedited next to a drum machine.
@gayfurries I don't think think you need to be young or old to like or dislike rap. Personally, I don't pick favorites by genre, there is rapping I enjoy and there are those I don't.
About the takedown, everyone here and everyone everywhere believe in the inevitability of it simply based on Nintendo's track record. They've taken down much more tame content
They should've put a twerking Mario in the video. I'm sure Nintendo would love that. 👍🏽
Low Key, this is Fire!
@Clyde_Radcliffe I actually like that album. For some time in the 90s, Nintendo used to sell soundtrack CDs, along with other merch. I wish Nintendo would get back to that. There are plenty of (apparently licensed) soundtracks for Super Mario Bros., The Legend Of Zelda, Metroid, etc. that were released in the 80s, and 90s.
@Everyone-Else Nintendo will be on it, as soon as they know about it.
Asianae: twerking Mario video filled with expletives
Nintendo: this is fine
YouTuber: come watch my wholesome let’s play of mario wonder promoting the game itself
Nintendo: CEASE AND DESIST RIGHT NOW MF!!
Look up SUPER MARIO RAP on YT. Nintendo has a lot to take down.
NL is just cherry picking lol.
@eaglebob345 And the twerking Olimar from NYC too
If you made the mistake of clicking that video, use this to rinse the taste out.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kfVsfOSbJY0
... maybe she WANTS a C & D from Nintendo so she can trophy the paperwork. As far fetched as that is, it's not beyond the realm of possibility given how strange people are nowadays.
@Bobb I don't think they were saying you have to like rap. it's just people are dissing it for no reason. Which is funny honestly, because alot of people who enjoy rap are cool with others taste in music.
I unironically love it 😍 Going to share with all my gamer friends
Not the first time
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=csg4naY2I8w
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dm3_LRwGDbQ
@Fangleman32 Just a saying. I'm sure there's talent in that genre, but I could never get into that kind of music.
But if I was stuck on an island, it'll be better than Country.
@Clyde_Radcliffe Love that early 90's rap style. That song reminded me of "Partnerz in Kryme"''s Turtle Power.
@SurprisedRobinChu You don't have to get into it, but no need to insult it either. Im pretty sure I could do the same with your taste in music, but I wouldn't.
I've been seeing this kind of thing since 2015. It happens all of the time, some "rapper" wants to make some money stealing all the revenue from Nintendo channels who don't understand their rights and next thing you know all ad revenue is going to some "rapper". Even if you send notices to nintendo legal, they rarely do anything. The truth is, if you want to make a lot of money, it's far easier just to sample a Mario level and record whatever crap on top of it, and steal all Youtubers revenue than it is to make your own videos on Youtube.
For example, look up the Super Mario Bros. Theme: London Philharmonic Orchestra and Andrew Skeet. They don't own the rights to that, but they sure claim they do. Until you dispute it, which I'll bet rarely happens.
@Bratwurst35 I think I understand what you mean, but on their previous comment (now removed by moderators) they said the "comments section is full of old people hating on rap" and I just think age has nothing to do with it
@Bobb True, age doesn't do anything to do it But some respect for a genre you don't understand can be mutual.
For example, I don't like pop, heavy metal, or folk music or even rock. I have friends who do. And I can respect that. Alot of genres have intricacies that I may not get, but I respect they are more than just noise.
The person above was perhaps trolling, but the person of above that was being cheeky in way to say it's terrible, then goes out the way to be cheeky again with Country music.
I probably wasted time responded to that user, but it is what it is.
...I can't tell if she even cares that I understand what she's rapping about, and that is just a bit concerning
Meanwhile I'm over here making music with my bare hands like an idiot, but oh well, whatever the market will bear I guess (shrug)
Other People using Nintendo IP to make interesting gameplay stuff gets C+D'd: "Noooooo"
This gets C+D'd: "...Meh."
Horrible song and borderline insulting / disrespectful towards the source material.
@FunGuy As a guy whose avatar is literally q picture of himself playing an original song on his guitar, I feel that. It's tough these days being a legitimate musician with creative integrity and who puts in a lot of effort for little to no gain.
I think the music could have been rearranged differently to better suit the song. If one is rapping over the virtually unedited theme (no a drum machine doesn't count) then I'd expect the lyrics to be Mario related.
I am actually perfectly ok and probably support the idea of this getting taken down, this content and language just gives off the wrong idea to the main general audience Nintendo (specially Super Mario) is trying to target and appeal too. No thank you!
The rapping and sampling are competing for dominance and it's really unpleasant as a result. Regardless, it's probably a stunt for publicity, and it's working.
Removed - disrespecting others
W.A.P.
Wet Ass Plumbers.
@Andy_Witmyer There is over 8 billion people on earth. You have millions of people like you everyday all vying for the same goal. Some make it others don't. Shouldn't get upset.
This sample has been flipped before by underground rapper, Benefit. Have we all forgotten about “Super Mario Bros. Rap”, or am I just the only one here who’s old enough to remember it? 🤔 The song was well received amongst Mario fans during the time of its release before social media was a thing, and has managed to still keep a strong cult following over two decades later. The song contains explicit lyrics so I can’t post it here, but for those who’re interested, simply YouTube search “Benefit Super Mario Bros. Rap”. At the current timing of this comment, it’s been posted on multiple accounts - with uploads as old as 16 years old and has over quintuple the amount of views than Asinae’s release.
That's one of the most embarrassing thing I've seen. If Nintendo takes it down, no loss.
This song utilizes the Mario underground theme, and it's pretty good:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jtyfpfxa2vw
Tap here to load 51 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...