We are back for yet another edition of Box Art Brawl, are you ready to rank some covers?
Before we introduce this week's challengers, let's take a look at what went down last time. We pitted two cover variants for the SNES classic ActRaiser against each other and the results were very close indeed though the minimalist European / North American cover just clinched it with 51% of the vote compared to Japan's 49% — oof.
It seems fitting that we should make such a time jump this week, as we are looking at the different box designs for Professor Layton and the Unwound Future (or 'the Lost Future' in Europe and Australia). Originally released for the DS in 2008, this was the third game in the series which wrapped up the original trilogy with a helping of emotional damage that we're still not completely sure we have recovered from (iykyk).
There are a whopping three different covers to choose between this week, so get those puzzling hats on and let's dive into it!