As you might have seen, the original Pokémon journey starring the famous trainer Ash Ketchum and his pal Pikachu is finally coming to an end.

It lines up with the show's 25th anniversary in North America. While we've already heard from Ash's current voice actor, Sarah Natochenny, about how much of an "extraordinary privilege" it's been to voice the character for 17 years of this run, she's now shared a special clip online with her fans.

In it, you can see her filming her "last scene of Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master" in the studio and her raw reaction to its completion. She notes how she's not even sure if she can bring herself to watch it as it's clearly such an emotional moment in her own career. She also shared another brief message with Pokémon fans, thanking them for their support:

Sarah Natochenny: "The special episodes of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys are now on Netflix. I am so unbelievably fortunate to have voiced Ash Ketchum for the last 17 years. We put so much love into Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master. I hope these episodes resonate with you all."

Months ago, I filmed myself watching the freshly dubbed last scene of Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master in the studio. I have no idea if I can watch it all now. I’m told it’s incredible with music and effects. I hope you’re enjoying it (on Netflix US now)! pic.twitter.com/RHRFwFj0Th September 8, 2023

It's not just the current voice of Ash saying goodbye, either. The original English voice Veronica Taylor has also chimed in on social media mentioning one last time how much the character meant to herself and also thanking trainers around the globe for their support:

Veronica Taylor: "I loved every minute I spent in the sneakers of this 10 yr old trainer. The best part has been getting to meet all of you trainers around the world. What a truly amazing #pokemon community! Ash Ketchum has brought us all together to strive to be our very best!"

You can watch Ash Ketchum's final episodes of the latest series Pokémon: To Be A Pokémon Master on Netflix in the US now.