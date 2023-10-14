To celebrate Halloween, The Pokémon Company has announced a special GameStop distribution event for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Between October 13-19, 2023, trainers will be able to get a free code card for an Eletric-Tera Type Mimikyu when they visit a GameStop in the US or Canada. It will come in a Cherish Ball, has a Classic Ribbon and is holding a Life Orb - increasing the damage of all its moves at the cost of its own HP.
This special Mimikyu is also equipped with the move "Thunderbolt", which receives a "same-type attack bonus" when it is Terastallized into an Electric-type Pokémon. Here's how you can redeem this Pokémon if you receive one of these codes (via the Pokémon website):
- Launch your Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet game.
- Select Poké Portal on the X menu.
- Select Mystery Gift, then select Get with Code/Password to connect to the internet.
- Enter your code.
- Watch as the gift arrives in your game. (Pokémon will appear in your party or your Pokémon Boxes.)
- Be sure to save your game.
And once again, no purchase is required to get this code card, but it's only available at GameStop "while supplies last".